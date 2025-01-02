IND vs AUS 5th Test: Sydney pitch report, India's stats at the SCG
Lewis, who is responsible for the preparation of the pitch, revealed that the covers were taken off the surface for the first time on Wednesday, January 1.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Ahead of the fifth and final Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy
between India and Australia, the pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) become a point of focus. With the match set to start on January 3, the pitch curator, Adam Lewis, shared some important details regarding the surface that will be used for the highly anticipated clash. IND vs AUS 5th Test Sydney pitch report
The pitch at SCG is expected to play a significant role in the outcome of the match, with both teams looking to capitalise on its conditions. Lewis, who is responsible for the preparation of the pitch, revealed that the covers were taken off the surface for the first time on Wednesday. He also noted that 7mm of grass had been cut from the pitch. The preparation is well underway, with heavy rolling and pressing expected in the days leading up to the Test.
“We’re two days out now, getting to the final stages of the prep. We’ve taken the covers off this morning, given a cut of 7mm and giving it a nice roll today, nice pressing. Really happy with where it’s at. Giving it a little flick of water, it's very hot in Sydney today, so we’ll just keep the moisture there just at the top. And then tomorrow, we’ll do a little bit more heavier rolling, take a little bit of the colour out, then we should be ready to go for the third (morning),” Lewis said in a video shared by the SCG’s official X handle.
Historically, the SCG pitch has been known for its subcontinent-like characteristics, with spinners often enjoying plenty of turn. The pitch is also considered a batsman-friendly surface once the players get their eye in. This could present a challenge for both sides, as batters will have the opportunity to settle in and make significant contributions, but bowlers will need to work hard to break partnerships.
| India Test record at Sydney Cricket Ground
| Matches Played
| Matches Won
| Matches Lost
| Draw
| Highest Individual Score
| 13
| 1
| 5
| 7
| Sachin Tendulkar - 241* in 2004
As India prepares for the fifth Test, they find themselves trailing Australia 1-2 in the series. India’s chances of holding on to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy are on the line, following a heavy 184-run defeat in the fourth Test in Melbourne. The pressure is mounting on the Rohit Sharma-led side, as they must either win or draw the match in Sydney to avoid relinquishing the prestigious trophy, which they have held since 2017.
India vs Australia 5th Test: What will toss winning captain do at SCG?
| How teams batting first fared in Sydney Test
| Total Matches
| 114
| Matches won batting first
| 47
| Matches won bowling first
| 43
| Average 1st innings Score
| 318
| Average 2nd innings Score
| 311
| Average 3rd innings Score
| 249
| Average 4th innings Score
| 169
| Highest total recorded
| 705/7 (187.3 Ov) by India vs Australia
| Lowest total recorded
| 42/10 (37.3 Ov) by Australia vs England
Sydney cricket ground key stats and record
Check key stats and records at The Sydney Cricket Ground ahead of India vs Australia 5th Test, which starts on January 3.
| Sydney Cricket Ground
| City
| Sydney
| Country
| Australia
| First Test Match
| 17/02/1882
| Last Test Match
| 03/01/2024
| Matches Played
| 112
| Matches Won by Home Side
| 61 (54.46%)
| Matches Won by Touring Side
| 28 (25.00%)
| Matches Won by Neutral Side
| 0 (0.00%)
| Matches Won Batting First
| 47 (41.96%)
| Matches Won Batting Second
| 42 (37.50%)
| Matches Won Winning Toss
| 42 (37.50%)
| Matches Won Losing Toss
| 47 (41.96%)
| Matches Drawn
| 23 (20.54%)
| Matches Tied
| 0 (0.00%)
| Highest Individual Innings
| 329*
| M J Clarke (Australia)
| 03/01/2012 v India
| Best Bowling (Innings)
| 8/35
| G A Lohmann (England)
| 25/02/1887 v Australia
| Best Bowling (Match)
| 12/87
| C T B Turner (Australia)
| 10/02/1888 v England
| Highest Team Innings
| 705/7 dec (India)
| -
| 02/01/2004 v Australia
| Lowest Team Innings
| 42 (Australia)
| -
| 10/02/1888 v England
| Highest Run Chase Achieved
| 288/2 (Australia)
| -
| 02/01/2006 v South Africa
| Average Opening Stand (Runs)
| 34.56
| Average Runs per Wicket
| 30.85
| Average Runs per Over
| 2.89
| Average Score Batting First
| 320