Selfless move! Bumrah reveals Rohit opts to rest himself | IND-AUS 5th Test

"Our captain has shown leadership by opting to rest in this game," Bumrah said. The Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, got the title of being selfless since India's 2023 ODI World Cup campaign. That spilled into the country's first international fixture - India vs Australia New Year Test, also called the Pink Test. While the reports were flooding in a day before that Rohit dropped himself from India's Playing 11, stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah revealed at the toss on Friday that Rohit thought about the team and opted to rest himself for the match.

Full text of Jasprit Bumrah's statement at the toss:

"We've played some really good cricket in this series. The last match was pretty exciting. hopefully we can put up a good show. It seems to be some grass. It doesn't look to have too many demons or look too spicy. Obviously there will be a challenge with the new ball but if you get through it's always a god batting track. Our captain has shown leadership by opting to rest in this game. That shows there's a lot of unity in this team. There's no selfishness. Whatever is in the teams best interest we are looking to do that. Two changes, Rohit has opted to rest and Akash Deep is injured so Prasidh comes in." Teams for IND vs AUS 5th Test: India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj. Australia (Playing XI): Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland