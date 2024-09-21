Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI: England won the toss and opted to bowl first

Travis Head's career-best 154 not out Thursday powered the tourists to a seven-wicket win in the opener of the five-match series between the fierce cricket rivals.

Travis Head
Travis Head (Pic: Twitter)
AP Leeds (England)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 5:22 PM IST
England won the toss and will bowl first in the second one-day international against Australia at Headingley on Saturday.

Australia looks even stronger with senior players Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood back after they sat out in Nottingham because of illness. Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott and Cameron Green are out.

Olly Stone replaces Jofra Archer in England's only change.

Australia: Travis Head, Matt Short, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (captain), Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matt Potts, Adil Rashid.


Topics :Australia vs EnglandAustralia cricket teamEngland cricket team

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

