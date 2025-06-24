Home / Cricket / News / KL Rahul confident India can dismiss England on final day at Headingley

KL Rahul confident India can dismiss England on final day at Headingley

Following India's declaration, England faced a challenging target of 371 on day four, with openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett erasing 21 runs early on.

KL Rahul
KL Rahul
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 10:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India opener KL Rahul says the visitors will do everything to give themselves the “best chance” of bowling England out and securing a 1-0 lead in the series as the final day of the first Test resumes.
 
Following India’s declaration, England faced a challenging target of 371 on day four, with openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett erasing 21 runs early on.    KL Rahul ready for a 'blockbuster' tomorrow
 
“This is shaping up for a blockbuster finish tomorrow. England have openly said they want to go for it, and that gives us the chance to take 10 wickets,” said Rahul. He, along with Rishabh Pant, stabilized India’s innings with a 195-run fourth-wicket partnership after the loss of skipper Shubman Gill early in the session. Rahul scored 137 while Pant blazed 118.
 
“Today’s pitch was tricky, and tomorrow it may break up even more. We want to give ourselves the best chance to bowl them out,” Rahul told the press after stumps. He added that an extra 40 runs would have put India in a stronger position, but admitted decisions around overs and targets at tea were debated.    India's lower order dissapointing again
 
India stumbled from 333/5 to 364, losing three lower-order batters for ducks, and contributions from Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur were minimal.
 
Rahul praised Pant’s batting flair: “Watching him is like watching art—you admire his audacious strokeplay. He plays in a style of his own; you just let Pant be Pant.”
 
England seamer Josh Tongue, who cleaned up India’s tail with figures of 3/72, said the first hour of day five would be crucial. “The message is clear: we’re going for it. Hopefully we won’t need to bat out for a draw. We’ll assess at lunch and proceed from there.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Former India spinner Dilip Doshi passes away in London at age 77

Joe Root equals Dravid's record of most catches in Test cricket | Full list

MLC 2025: New York vs San Francisco playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Rahul joins elite list of Indian batters with 3rd Test century in England

Prithvi Shaw seeks MCA approval to part ways with Mumbai cricket team

Topics :KL RahulIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story