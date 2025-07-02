Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 2nd Test Session 2: Jaiswal misses milestone but IND still ahead

ENG vs IND 2nd Test Session 2: Jaiswal misses milestone but IND still ahead

Jaiswal lost his wicket just 11 runs before becoming the fastest Indian player to score 2,000 Test runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
The Indian cricket team continues to march ahead on the first day of the second Test against England at Edgbaston. After the first two sessions, the visitors have put a decent total of 182 on the board at the loss of 3 wickets. With plenty of batting still to come, India could be looking at another 400-plus total, provided they do not suffer another late batting collapse as seen in both innings of the first Test.
 
India started the second session in almost similar fashion, adding runs at a brisk pace without taking unnecessary risks. At one point, the Indian skipper was in trouble after being reviewed for LBW off Brydon Carse by England, but it was bat first, and his stay at the crease continued. By the time drinks were called in the second session, India had added 40 more runs without losing a wicket.
 
In the second half of the session, runs dried up a little and the tactic worked for England. Just a few minutes before the end of the session, they secured a big wicket in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who fell for 87 off Ben Stokes. England kept the game from drifting away. Jaiswal missed a big milestone, falling just 11 runs short of becoming the fastest Indian to score 2,000 Test runs. 
 
India added 84 runs in the second session for the loss of one wicket, with Shubman Gill (42 not out) and Rishabh Pant (14 not out) still at the crease.
 
Earlier, in the first session, India started cautiously, scoring just nine runs in the first five overs, but gradually found rhythm. Karun Nair broke the shackles with regular boundaries, easing the pressure on Jaiswal, who then picked up his scoring rate. Despite two close LBW shouts—against both Jaiswal and Nair—being overturned by umpire’s call, the Indian pair batted confidently. Jaiswal continued his impressive red-ball form, notching up his 11th Test fifty with three consecutive boundaries off Josh Tongue.
 
However, just before the lunch break, Brydon Carse dismissed Karun Nair for 31, providing England a crucial breakthrough. Still, India’s 98-run session marked an improvement from their Leeds outing.
 
India scorecard after 2nd session on Day 1:
 
India 1st Inning
182-3 (52.5 ov) CRR:3.44
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal c JL Smith b B Stokes 87 107 13 0 81.31
KL Rahul b C Woakes 2 26 0 0 7.69
Karun Nair c H Brook b B Carse 31 50 5 0 62
Shubman Gill (C) Not out 42 109 3 0 38.53
Rishabh Pant (WK) Not out 14 27 0 1 51.85
Extras 6 (b 0, Ib 4, w 0, nb 2, p 0)
Total 182 (3 wkts, 52.5 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Chris Woakes 13 5 35 1 0 2.69
Brydon Carse 11 1 26 1 0 2.36
Josh Tongue 10 0 52 0 0 5.2
Ben Stokes 10 0 33 1 2 3.3
Shoaib Bashir 8.5 0 32 0 0 3.62
 

Topics :India cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest CricketIndia vs England

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

