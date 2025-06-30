ENG vs IND 2nd Test: India's win-loss records vs England at Edgbaston

Shubman Gill-led Team India, after a disappointing loss against England in the first of the ongoing five-match Test series in Leeds, will now take the field at Edgbaston, Birmingham for the second Test starting Wednesday, July 2, with just one aim in mind — to win the match and level the series 1-1. However, it will not be as easy a task as they might expect, given that in their complete history of Test matches against England, they have not won a single game at this venue. So far, India have played eight Test matches at this venue against the hosts and have lost seven of them. They only have one draw, which came back in 1986.

So, if the visitors want to level the series, they will need to put up their A-game and create history by winning their first match at this venue. India vs England Tests at Edgbaston (Match-by-match results) No. Start Date Result Margin Toss Bat 1 13-Jul-67 Lost 132 runs Lost 2nd 2 04-Jul-74 Lost Inns & 78 runs Won 1st 3 12-Jul-79 Lost Inns & 83 runs Lost 2nd 4 03-Jul-86 Draw - Lost 2nd 5 06-Jun-96 Lost 8 wickets Won 1st 6 10-Aug-11 Lost Inns & 242 runs Lost 1st 7 01-Aug-18 Lost 31 runs Lost 2nd 8 01-Jul-22 Lost 7 wickets Lost 1st

Top run-scorers for India in Tests at Edgbaston As far as individual performances are concerned, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, with 231 runs, holds the record for most Test runs at this venue for India. Sunil Gavaskar, with 216, is at the number two spot, while Indian vice-captain Rishabh Pant is at the number three spot with 203 runs. Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS Ave 100 50 V Kohli 2018–2022 2 4 231 149 57.75 1 1 SM Gavaskar 1974–1986 3 6 216 68 36 0 3 RR Pant 2022–2022 1 2 203 146 101.5 1 1 SR Tendulkar 1996–2011 2 4 187 122 46.75 1 0 GR Viswanath 1974–1979 2 4 182 78 45.5 0 2 MS Dhoni 2011–2011 1 2 151 77 151 0 2 FM Engineer 1967–1974 2 4 148 64* 49.33 0 1 M Amarnath 1979–1986 2 4 136 79 34 0 1 RA Jadeja 2022–2022 1 2 127 104 63.5 1 0 AL Wadekar 1967–1974 2 4 116 70 29 0 1 M Azharuddin 1986–1996 2 4 106 64 35.33 0 1