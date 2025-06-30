ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Edgbaston pitch report, Birmingham weather forecast

England will aim to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match Test series when Ben Stokes' men take on Shubman Gill's Team India in the second Test, starting July 2 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The gap of over a week between the first and second Test has given both teams the opportunity to restrategise.

There is growing support for including Kuldeep Yadav in India's playing XI, while it will be interesting to see whether Jofra Archer returns to England’s lineup after a four-year absence from the longest format of the game.

However, the final playing XIs for both teams will be decided based on the pitch and prevailing weather conditions.

As both teams gear up for this much-anticipated clash in Birmingham, Business Standard takes a closer look at the pitch and weather outlook. England vs India 2nd Test: Edgbaston Pitch Report ALSO READ: ENG vs IND 2nd Test: India's win-loss records vs England at Edgbaston Over five days of Test cricket, the surface at Edgbaston Cricket Ground is expected to provide an exciting contest between bat and ball. The pitch can offer considerable pace and bounce at the start of the match—especially on Days 1 and 2—staying true to its traditional English character. Top-order batters may find it challenging to handle the pronounced seam movement that fast bowlers are expected to enjoy, particularly in the early sessions if the skies are overcast. The Dukes ball is likely to nip around, increasing the chances of early wickets—more so if clouds linger over the ground.

Batting conditions are expected to improve as the match progresses into Days 3 and 4. If the sun comes out, the surface should flatten, offering genuine and consistent bounce. This will allow batters more freedom to play their shots and build partnerships. By Day 5, however, spinners may come into play as the surface begins to deteriorate. Cracks and rough patches could result in variable bounce and turn. Average scores at Edgbaston: 1st innings: Around 310

2nd innings: Around 280

3rd innings: 230–250

4th innings: 170–200 Birmingham Weather and Rain Forecast Ahead of the Second Test Weather predictions are never absolute, as atmospheric factors can sometimes lead to unexpected changes. Nonetheless, here’s what the forecast suggests for July 2 to July 5.

According to BBC Weather, there is a chance of rainfall on Day 1 (July 2) before the scheduled start of play at 11 AM local time (3:30 PM IST). However, conditions are expected to improve thereafter, with Birmingham set to offer largely pleasant weather conducive to uninterrupted play. July 3 (Thursday) High temperature: 23 degrees Celsius

Low temperature: 10 degrees Celsius

Rain chance: No chance of rainfall

Remarks: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze July 4 (Friday) High temperature: 23 degrees Celsius

Low temperature: 14 degrees Celsius

Rain chance: No chance of rainfall

Remarks: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze July 5 (Saturday)

High temperature: 23 degrees Celsius

Low temperature: 13 degrees Celsius

Rain chance: 62 per cent chance of rainfall at 10 AM local time (2:30 PM IST)

Remarks: Light rain and a moderate breeze July 6 (Sunday) High temperature: 19 degrees Celsius

Low temperature: 11 degrees Celsius

Rain chance: Light rain chances throughout the day

Remarks: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze ALSO READ: Why Archer's addition in ENG's playing 11 could prove troublesome for IND? Birmingham weather forecast as per Accuweather According to AccuWeather.com, there is a chance of a thunderstorm on the eve of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test in Birmingham.