ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Edgbaston pitch report, Birmingham weather forecast

- 1st innings: Around 310
- 2nd innings: Around 280
- 3rd innings: 230–250
- 4th innings: 170–200
Birmingham Weather and Rain Forecast Ahead of the Second Test
- High temperature: 23 degrees Celsius
- Low temperature: 10 degrees Celsius
- Rain chance: No chance of rainfall
- Remarks: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
- High temperature: 23 degrees Celsius
- Low temperature: 14 degrees Celsius
- Rain chance: No chance of rainfall
- Remarks: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
- High temperature: 23 degrees Celsius
- Low temperature: 13 degrees Celsius
- Rain chance: 62 per cent chance of rainfall at 10 AM local time (2:30 PM IST)
- Remarks: Light rain and a moderate breeze
- High temperature: 19 degrees Celsius
- Low temperature: 11 degrees Celsius
- Rain chance: Light rain chances throughout the day
- Remarks: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze
- July 2: Mostly cloudy and not as warm with occasional rain and a thunderstorm
- July 3: Partly sunny, nice and warm
- July 4: Clouds rolling in and warm
- July 5: Cloudy with a couple of showers, mainly early in the day
- July 6: A thick cloud cover; a morning shower in spots followed by a little rain in the afternoon
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app