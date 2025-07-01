IND vs ENG 2nd Test Playing 11: Who makes the cut -Kuldeep, Washy or Reddy?

India are set to make at least one change in their Playing XI for the second Test, which starts on July 2, against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said in a press conference that India are all but ready to field two spinners, despite the 11 mm grass on the pitch, two days before the start of the second Test.

"There is a very strong chance of playing two spinners. It's just which two we play. And that goes back to the previous question about juggling the batting depth. All three spinners are bowling very nicely."

While experts want wicket-taking bowling options in the XI, the latest one can gather from India's net session is that Washington Sundar is likely to pip Kuldeep Yadav to find a place in India's Playing XI.

Kuldeep Yadav There was a lot of focus on Sundar during the India practice session on Monday. He bowled extensively alongside senior spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. Sundar bowled to Indian top-order batters and then worked on his batting against throw-down specialists in the central net, taking occasional breaks before resuming his batting practice. According to net session indications and head coach Gautam Gambhir's preference for fielding an all-round option in the Playing XI, India might go with Sundar. Washington Sundar Why picking Sundar ahead of Kuldeep could backfire? Twenty-five-year-old Sundar's selection could backfire given there is only one left-hander in the England Playing XI. England's right-handed batters could hit Sundar's off-spin through the line, as he is not regarded as a bowler who can generate much turn.

If the Indian team management decides to go with two spinners, then in all likelihood, the star attraction from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Nitish Reddy, will warm the benches. Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy Why India can't play two spinners and Nitish Reddy in the Playing XI? There have been whispers that Jasprit Bumrah might be rested for the second Test to manage his workload. In that case, India will certainly field a pacer, not an all-rounder, as that would not sufficiently strengthen the bowling department, which failed to take 20 wickets in nearly 200 overs in the first Test.