ENG-IND 2nd Test Playing 11: England's XI announced; IND to play 2 spinners

Like in the previous Test match, England have announced their playing 11 two days before the start of the second Test, which begins on July 2 at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham. Meanwhile, India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate suggested there is a strong chance that India will go with two spinners in their playing XI.

England Playing XI for the Second Test vs India in Birmingham

Speculation around England's playing XI intensified after pacer Jofra Archer was recalled to the Test squad following a four-year gap.

However, Archer did not make it into the playing XI, as Ben Stokes will lead the same set of players at Edgbaston. Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue, and Brydon Carse are the three frontline pacers in England’s playing XI, while Shoaib Bashir is the only spinner in the side. England XI: Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Ollie Pope

Joe Root

Harry Brook

Ben Stokes (C)

Jamie Smith (WK)

Chris Woakes

Brydon Carse

Josh Tongue

England lead the five-match Test series 1-0 after winning the first match by five wickets while chasing a target of 371 runs.

Pretty sure two spinners will play in Birmingham: India assistant coach The Leeds pitch offered plenty of runs, and considering the hot weather, expectations are that the surface will again be good for batting, bringing spinners into play. India missed the services of a second spinner in the series opener, and Doeschate said the team is likely to adjust its strategy for the game starting Wednesday. Will India compromise on batting depth by playing Kuldeep ahead of Washington? Doeschate didn’t reveal much but came close to confirming that two spinners will feature in the playing XI.