ENG vs IND 3rd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 5 live for free?

Both teams are poised evenly for a win on the final day of the match, with the 2-1 lead in the series on the line

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 3:22 PM IST
The final day of the third Test between England and India at Lord’s will be played today, with the match finely poised and a winner almost certain to emerge. India need 135 more runs to seal victory and take a 2-1 lead in the series, while England require six wickets to do the same. With three full sessions available and a relatively modest target, the chances of a draw are minimal. 
 
India will bank on the presence of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Washington Sundar to guide them home. A series of 30-odd contributions from any of these capable batters might be enough for the visitors to get across the line. However, they’ll be tested by a surface that has played tricks throughout the match — even without much grass — and especially under the pressure of Day 5 conditions at Lord’s. 
 
England, high on adrenaline from the late surge on Day 4, will look to land early blows this morning. If they can remove two or three key batters in the opening hour while keeping the runs in check, they could wrest control and edge closer to an unlikely win.
 
A thrilling finish awaits at the Home of Cricket — but how can you watch live action of this exciting day for free?
 
ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 5 broadcast details 
Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) JioHotstar app and website (https://www.jiohotstar.com/)
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD) Sky Go, Now
South Africa SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand) DSTV app
USA & Canada Willow.tv Willow.tv

How to watch England vs India 3rd Test Day 5 online: Live streaming and telecast information

What is the venue for the ENG vs IND 3rd Test match? 
The match will take place at Lord’s in London, England.
 
When will the ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 5 begin? 
The ENG vs IND 3rd Test final day will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India? 
The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 5 will provide the telecast for the match.
 
Where to stream the England vs India 3rd Test Day 5 live in India? 
Fans can live stream Day 5 of the third Test between India and England on JioCinema and Hotstar via the app and website in India.
 

India vs England, India cricket team, England cricket team, ICC World Test Championship, Test Cricket

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

