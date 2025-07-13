Home / Cricket / News / Gill breaks record for most runs by Indian player in a Test series in ENG

The skipper will now be eyeing Jaiswal's record of most runs against England in a Test series, which the southpaw set by scoring 712 runs during England's tour of India in 2024

Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring fifty runs during day four of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Saturday, July 5, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 10:35 PM IST
The 25-year-old Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill is living the form of his life in his maiden Test series against England. Only three matches into his captaincy, he has broken multiple records. From the highest Test score in an innings by an Indian skipper to the most runs by an Indian player in a Test match, Gill had already broken these records even before taking the field for the third Test. But the India skipper refuses to stop anytime soon, as on the fourth day of the third Test at Lord’s, he broke a 23-year-old record held by Rahul Dravid. Dravid, who scored 602 runs in England during the 2002 Test series, held the record for most runs by an Indian player in a Test series in England—until Gill crossed the 2-run mark in the second innings of the third Test to take his tally to 603 runs.  Gill, had the chance to break the record in the first innings itself as he was just 18 away from the milestone, but the Indian skipper lost his wicket on 16 extending his wait. 
 
Gill so far in the series has recorded scores of 147, 8, 269, and 161 before this match. The skipper will now be eyeing Jaiswal’s record of most runs against England in a Test series (Home and away), which the southpaw set by scoring 712 runs during England’s tour of India in 2024.  Most runs by an Indian in a Test series in England 
Player Runs Scored Year
Shubman Gill* 603* 2025
Rahul Dravid 602 2002
Virat Kohli 593 2018
Sunil Gavaskar 542 1979
Rahul Dravid 461 2011
 
 

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

