Gill breaks record for most runs by Indian player in a Test series in ENG

The 25-year-old Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill is living the form of his life in his maiden Test series against England. Only three matches into his captaincy, he has broken multiple records. From the highest Test score in an innings by an Indian skipper to the most runs by an Indian player in a Test match, Gill had already broken these records even before taking the field for the third Test. But the India skipper refuses to stop anytime soon, as on the fourth day of the third Test at Lord’s, he broke a 23-year-old record held by Rahul Dravid. Dravid, who scored 602 runs in England during the 2002 Test series, held the record for most runs by an Indian player in a Test series in England—until Gill crossed the 2-run mark in the second innings of the third Test to take his tally to 603 runs.Gill, had the chance to break the record in the first innings itself as he was just 18 away from the milestone, but the Indian skipper lost his wicket on 16 extending his wait.