Home / Cricket / News / Trescothick notes cricket's new warmth, stresses competitive fire

There has been an exchange of words between India and England players in the third Test, but it has not led to bad blood, which is good for the game

England vs India 3rd Test: When Gill sledged Crawley for final over theatrics
England vs India 3rd Test: When Gill sledged Crawley for final over theatrics. Photo: X
Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
England assistant coach Marcus Trescothik feels cricket has become more friendly because of franchise tournaments all around the world, and that the constant nudging between India and the hosts in the ongoing Lord's Test has provided the much-needed competitive edge to the game.

There has been exchange of words between India and England players in the third Test, but it has not led to bad blood, which is good for the game.

"Having that competitive edge definitely helps the situation. It helps the atmosphere in the series," Trescothick said after the fourth day's play on Sunday.

"Cricket has got a bit more friendly over the past few years because the players are together in franchise tournaments all over the world. Sometimes it's good to create something in the game.

"Both teams are passionate about playing the game and it is understandable that at times it gets to a boiling point," he said.

"There will be things that happen between the two teams but both teams know there's a line you can't cross but it's not really been troubled too much," he added.

Going into the fifth and final day, the third Test is interestingly poised with India needing 135 more runs in their chase of 193, while England require six wickets.

Chasing the target, India lost four wickets in the last hour for just 58 runs.

"The last hour of viewing, our guys running in really well, there was an edge out there and it creates a great spectacle," said Trescothick.

"We were fairly relaxed in the dressing room, controlling the emotions of what's going on. We all enjoy every wicket but we are still very controlled in what we are trying to do," added the former England opener.

Trescothink said the first hour of the fifth day will decide the fate of the Test.

"It will revolve around the first hour of the day and how positive India can be or how dominant we can be and how many wickets we can get," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

