Siraj vs Duckett: Here's how much Indian pacer is fined for fiery send-off

Mohammed Siraj’s intense celebration after dismissing Ben Duckett during Day Four of the third Test at Lord’s has landed him in hot water with the ICC. The fiery India pacer has been handed a fine amounting to 15 per cent of his match fee and received one demerit point for breaching the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Code of Conduct. The incident occurred during a tense session of play that saw 14 wickets fall in a single day, with Siraj right in the thick of the action.

ALSO READ: England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 5 Siraj, who has picked up four wickets in the match so far, celebrated Duckett’s wicket with visible aggression—a moment that may have lifted the energy on the field but crossed the line in the eyes of match officials. As per the ICC, the fast bowler’s behaviour breached Article 2.5 of its Code of Conduct, which deals with actions that could provoke or antagonise a dismissed batter.

ICC pulls up Siraj for ‘provocative conduct’ According to the ICC’s statement, Siraj’s send-off included walking aggressively towards Duckett after taking the wicket and making physical contact as the English batter began his walk back. The governing body noted that this conduct was deemed inappropriate and a Level 1 offence under its disciplinary framework. A match official stated in the report that Siraj’s celebration could have escalated tensions had it not been quickly controlled. Although no formal hearing was necessary—with Siraj admitting the offence and accepting the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson—the demerit point adds to his previous record. He now has two demerit points in a 24-month period.