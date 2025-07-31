ENG vs IND 5th Test: Pacers give England early advantage on Day 1

|India 1st Inning
|72-2 (23 ov) CRR:3.13
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|lbw b G Atkinson
|2
|9
|0
|0
|22.22
|KL Rahul
|b C Woakes
|14
|40
|1
|0
|35
|Sai Sudharsan
|Not out
|25
|67
|4
|0
|37.31
|Shubman Gill (C)
|Not out
|15
|23
|3
|0
|65.22
|Extras
|16 (b 0, Ib 3, w 12, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|72 (2 wkts, 23 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Chris Woakes
|9
|0
|28
|1
|0
|3.11
|Gus Atkinson
|6
|1
|7
|1
|1
|1.17
|Josh Tongue
|5
|2
|18
|0
|0
|3.6
|Jamie Overton
|3
|0
|16
|0
|0
|5.33
