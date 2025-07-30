England vs India 5th Test Playing 11 updates, live toss time, streaming

As India gear up for the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval on Thursday, the team management will be closely evaluating their playing XI, especially in light of Jasprit Bumrah’s expected absence. The hosts England will be without their captain Ben Stokes , who has been ruled out of the Oval Test.

In the press conference on the eve of the Oval Test, India captain Shubman Gill didn't rule out Bumrah from India's Playing 11, saying, "We will take a decision tomorrow, wicket looks very green. So let's see." Reports from London suggest that Bumrah, India's pace spearhead, is likely to be rested . This development has sparked fresh debate over the bowling combination—particularly whether the team should include a third spinner in Kuldeep Yadav, who could emerge as a key wicket-taking option in the absence of Bumrah.

During Tuesday’s training session, head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen in an extended conversation with Kuldeep on the sidelines of the nets. While such visual cues often offer insight into selection calls, the long interaction alone may not be indicative of Kuldeep’s inclusion—especially as the Oval pitch has favoured seamers throughout the ongoing English season. That said, The Oval is historically known to assist spin as the match progresses. Shubman Gill on team selection ahead of fifth Test: If Kuldeep makes it to the playing XI, he is expected to replace Shardul Thakur rather than Bumrah. In Bumrah’s place, Akash Deep is likely to slot in as a like-for-like replacement, while Arshdeep Singh may be in line for his debut, potentially coming in for Anshul Kamboj.

"Arshdeep Singh has been asked to be ready, but we will finalise the playing XI after assessing the pitch later this evening. England haven’t picked a frontline spinner. We have Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar to do the job for us," India captain added. Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel is expected to don the gloves in place of Rishabh Pant, who has already been ruled out of the final match of the series. On the other hand, England made 4 changes in their XI, including captain Stokes, who is replaced by Jacob Bethell. Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson replace Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse. Jamie Overton comes in for left-arm spinner Liam Dawson.

India vs England Playing 11 prediction India playing 11 (probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah/Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj/Arshdeep Singh. England playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue. England vs India Head-to-Head (Tests) Matches played: 140

England won: 53

India won: 36

Drawn: 51 India Squad for Test Series vs England: Captain: Shubman Gill Other players: Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Sai Sudharsan

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Karun Nair

Anshul Kamboj

Ravindra Jadeja

Dhruv Jurel (wk)

Washington Sundar

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Akash Deep

Arshdeep Singh

Kuldeep Yadav

N Jagadeesan England Squad for Test Series vs India:

Captain: Ben Stokes Other players:

Liam Dawson

Jacob Bethell

Harry Brook

Brydon Carse

Sam Cook

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Jamie Overton

Ollie Pope

Joe Root

Jamie Smith (wk)

Josh Tongue

Chris Woakes

Jofra Archer

Gus Atkinson

Jamie Overton India vs England 5th Test live streaming and telecast, IND vs ENG live toss time When will the India vs England 5th Test take place? The fifth and final Test between India and England will begin on July 31. What is the venue of the England vs India 5th Test? London's the Oval Stadium will host the ENG vs IND 5th Test match.

At what time will the India vs England 5th Test begin? India vs England 5th Test live action will begin at 3:30 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). At what time will the India vs England live toss take place on July 31? The Live toss for the fifth and final Test between India's Shubman Gill and England's stand-in captain Ollie Pope will take place at 3 PM IST on Thursday. Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs England 5th Test in India? Sony Sports Network will live telecast the India vs England 5th Test in India. Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will provide the commentary of ENG vs IND 5th Test in English language, while Sony Sports 3 HD/SD in Hindi Language.