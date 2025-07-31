ENG vs IND live streaming: How to watch Day 1 of the fifth Test for free?

ALSO READ: England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 5th Test The 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England has reached its final chapter, with the two teams clashing in the fifth and final Test of the series at the Kennington Oval in London with day 1 of the match today. India trail 1-2 in the series, which means only a win will keep their hopes alive of returning home with a share of the honours.

England, on the other hand, will aim to close out the series with a win on home soil. However, they have been dealt a major blow with regular captain Ben Stokes ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Despite his absence, Stokes said in the pre-match press conference that England have enough depth and variety in their ranks to win the match and the series.

The first day could prove crucial. Stokes noted that the pitch had “a lot more grass than any other wicket in the series”, meaning whichever side bowls first might hold the early advantage. Regardless of the result, fans can look forward to a day of exciting cricket action. Here’s how you can watch Day 1 of the fifth Test live from anywhere in the world. ENG vs IND, 5th Test Day 1: Broadcast details ENG vs IND 5th Test broadcasting details Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming India Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) JioHotstar app and website United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD) Sky Go, Now South Africa SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand) DSTV app USA & Canada Willow.tv Willow.tv

