ENG vs IND: Bumrah is world's best, extremely hard to face - Duckett

England opener Ben Duckett has hailed Jasprit Bumrah as the best bowler in the world after the Indian pace ace produced a masterclass under the lights on Day 2 of the first Test at Headingley. Bumrah claimed all three wickets to fall in England's innings, including that of Duckett himself, as the visitors kept pressure on despite a strong English response. Duckett full of praise for Bumrah

ALSO READ: He's got his own computer: Ravi Shastri on Rishabh Pant's batting display "Bumrah is extremely difficult to face, especially when he’s charging in downhill under the lights and swinging it both ways," Duckett said at stumps on Saturday. "He's got so many variations, be it a bouncer, yorker, slower one, or either swing, and he gives away no cues. You have to be locked in completely to face him."

Despite Bumrah’s brilliance, England ended the day on 209/3 in reply to India’s imposing 471, with Ollie Pope leading the resistance. The right-hander played a composed and courageous knock, reaching an unbeaten 100 to steady England’s innings. Duckett, who scored a fluent 62 before falling to Bumrah, was full of praise for Pope’s temperament under testing conditions. “He came in with Bumrah in full flow and didn’t flinch. He stayed true to his style. You could see what that century meant to him and everyone in the dressing room. I had goosebumps watching him raise his bat.” There had been murmurs about Pope’s place in the 11, despite a recent 171 against Zimbabwe, but Duckett believes those doubts have been firmly laid to rest.