Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND: Bumrah is world's best, extremely hard to face - Duckett

ENG vs IND: Bumrah is world's best, extremely hard to face - Duckett

Despite Bumrah's brilliance, England ended the day on 209/3 in reply to India's imposing 471, with Ollie Pope leading the resistance.

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 2:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
England opener Ben Duckett has hailed Jasprit Bumrah as the best bowler in the world after the Indian pace ace produced a masterclass under the lights on Day 2 of the first Test at Headingley.  Bumrah claimed all three wickets to fall in England's innings, including that of Duckett himself, as the visitors kept pressure on despite a strong English response.  Duckett full of praise for Bumrah
 
"Bumrah is extremely difficult to face, especially when he’s charging in downhill under the lights and swinging it both ways," Duckett said at stumps on Saturday. "He's got so many variations, be it a bouncer, yorker, slower one, or either swing, and he gives away no cues. You have to be locked in completely to face him." 
 
Despite Bumrah’s brilliance, England ended the day on 209/3 in reply to India’s imposing 471, with Ollie Pope leading the resistance. The right-hander played a composed and courageous knock, reaching an unbeaten 100 to steady England’s innings.
 
Duckett, who scored a fluent 62 before falling to Bumrah, was full of praise for Pope’s temperament under testing conditions. “He came in with Bumrah in full flow and didn’t flinch. He stayed true to his style. You could see what that century meant to him and everyone in the dressing room. I had goosebumps watching him raise his bat.”
 
There had been murmurs about Pope’s place in the 11, despite a recent 171 against Zimbabwe, but Duckett believes those doubts have been firmly laid to rest.
 
"We don’t let outside noise creep into the dressing room, but obviously we hear it. Inside, there was never any doubt. A guy who scores 171 a few weeks back deserves his spot. Pope’s composure and performance today proves exactly why he’s our number three."
 
With England still trailing by 262 runs, Day 3 promises to be a crucial one in the context of this gripping Test battle.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ENG vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah delivered when it mattered the most - Manjrekar

England vs India HIGHLIGHTS, 1st Test: Pope-Duckett power England to 206 for 3 at stumps on day 3

Ollie Pope hits 2nd Test ton vs India, first repeat opponent in his list

MLC 2025: New York vs Washington playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Even the English crowd applauds Pant whenever he bats: Stuart Broad

Topics :Jasprit BumrahIndia vs EnglandTest CricketIndia cricket teamEngland cricket team

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story