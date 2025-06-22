ENG vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah delivered when it mattered the most - Manjrekar

Day 2 of the first Test between India and England at Headingley offered a riveting display of high-quality cricket. With top performances from both sides, the contest remains finely balanced. Speaking on ‘Match Centre Live’, cricket analyst and former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar praised the day’s standout moments, particularly Jasprit Bumrah’s crafty bowling and Ollie Pope’s determined century. Manjrekar lauds Brumrah's bowling brilliance

Manjrekar highlighted Bumrah's final over of the day as a turning point. "Ollie Pope's hundred was crucial, but what really grabbed me was Bumrah's last over. The way he dismissed Harry Brook on a placid surface showed the class he possesses," Manjrekar said. "During the 2023 World Cup, Bumrah separated himself from the rest of the pace pack, and here again, he delivered when it mattered most."

Describing the tactical brilliance behind the dismissal, Manjrekar pointed out how Bumrah methodically set up Brook with a series of deliveries outside off-stump before unleashing a surprise bouncer. “Brook wasn’t expecting it, Bumrah hadn’t used that bouncer all innings. It was perfectly timed and brilliantly executed.” Manjrekar compared Bumrah’s consistent wicket-taking ability to that of Sir Richard Hadlee, New Zealand’s legendary fast bowler. “Hadlee had that same presence, every time he had the ball, you felt a wicket was inevitable. Bumrah gives you that same feeling. It’s rare to see such mastery.” Manjrekar on Gill and Pant's partnership

The day also featured a dominant 209-run partnership between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. Manjrekar praised their synergy and batting prowess. "It wasn't just the volume of runs but the ease with which they came. While Pant was more attacking, both looked in complete control. Against Ben Stokes, they were cautious, but the rest of the English attack looked toothless. Their mutual understanding and on-field communication were commendable." Ollie Pope also earned accolades for his century. Despite an average that doesn't reflect great consistency, Manjrekar felt this knock was special. "He's scored centuries before, but doing it against this Indian attack, particularly in conditions that suited seamers, means a lot more. His celebration showed how much it meant to him."