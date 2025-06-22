Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
He's got his own computer: Ravi Shastri on Rishabh Pant's batting display

He's got his own computer: Ravi Shastri on Rishabh Pant's batting display

Pant's seventh Test hundred, and only his second since surviving a near-fatal car accident in 2022, was marked by a flamboyant one-handed six on 99 and a celebratory somersault afterwards.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was full of praise for Rishabh Pant following the wicketkeeper-batter’s stunning century against England in the first Test at Headingley. Pant lit up Day 2 with a breathtaking 134 off 178 deliveries, smashing 12 boundaries and six towering sixes in a display that blended flair, fearlessness, and finesse.
 
Speaking on Sky Sports, Shastri described Pant’s approach as unique, noting, “He plays the numbers game in his own way. He’ll defend patiently and then suddenly shift gears. He has his own internal computer, only he understands it. That unpredictability is what makes him such a dangerous batter and a natural entertainer.” 
 
  'To see him back like this is remarkable'  
Pant’s seventh Test hundred, and only his second since surviving a near-fatal car accident in 2022, was marked by a flamboyant one-handed six on 99 and a celebratory somersault after reaching the milestone. Reflecting on the celebration, Shastri said, “It was a gesture of gratitude. When I saw him in the hospital post-accident, his condition was grim, his knee was shattered, and his body covered in scars and bruises. To see him back like this is remarkable.”
 
Ian Ward, commentating for Sky Sports, called Pant “box office” and praised his century celebration as one of the best in Test cricket. “He’s one of the game’s great entertainers,” Ward added.
 
Meanwhile, legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar, who had once famously criticised Pant during a previous series, lauded his innings at Headingley. Gavaskar, often critical of rash strokes, this time summed it up with: “Superb, superb, superb.”
 
Pant’s comeback tale, from hospital bed to hitting audacious shots like his now-famous one-handed six to bring up a hundred, is not only inspirational but a testament to his grit, talent, and unmatched charisma at the crease.

Topics : Rishabh Pant India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

