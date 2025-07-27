ENG vs IND: England toils as Jadeja, Sundar anchor India's innings

|India 2nd Inning
|322-4 (118 ov) CRR:2.73
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c J Root b C Woakes
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|KL Rahul
|lbw b B Stokes
|90
|230
|8
|0
|39.13
|Sai Sudharsan
|c H Brook b C Woakes
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Shubman Gill (C)
|c JL Smith b J Archer
|103
|238
|12
|0
|43.28
|Washington Sundar
|Not out
|57
|139
|3
|1
|41.01
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Not out
|53
|102
|5
|0
|51.96
|Extras
|19 (b 10, Ib 1, w 2, nb 6, p 0)
|Total
|322 (4 wkts, 118 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Rishabh Pant,Shardul Thakur,Anshul Kamboj,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj
|Fall of Wickets
|0-1(Yashasvi Jaiswal 0.4),0-2(Sai Sudharsan 0.5),188-3(KL Rahul 70.2),222-4(Shubman Gill 87.4)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Chris Woakes
|19
|4
|57
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Jofra Archer
|20
|3
|74
|1
|0
|0
|3.7
|Brydon Carse
|17
|3
|44
|0
|4
|1
|2.59
|Liam Dawson
|39
|10
|70
|0
|0
|0
|1.79
|Joe Root
|12
|2
|33
|0
|0
|0
|2.75
|Ben Stokes
|11
|2
|33
|1
|1
|1
|3
