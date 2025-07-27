ENG vs IND: England toils as Jadeja, Sundar anchor India's innings

The post lunch session saw Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar dig in and defy the England bowlers to hand India a 11-run lead by putting up an unbeaten 100-run partnership, taking India to 322/4 at tea.

Starting the session, both all-rounders had been given clear instructions and didn't take any risk whatsoever after losing skipper Gill just before lunch. England's lead kept reducing to bits as both batters toiled hard and kept rotating the strike among them.

Stokes too tried to return to his spell despite his shoulder struggles, but his lethal bouncers couldn't find the inspiration this time to take one of the batters out on the day. Fifties from Jadeja and Washy hand India the lead

As India grew closer and closer to a lead, England's impatience kept growing as the game approached tea. The two batters eventually removed the deficit, with Sundar hitting a six and a boundary that was followed by a loud cheer by the Indian crowd. Both of them reached their fifties as well just before tea with Jadeja unleashing the sword in Manchester as well. Jadeja also became only the 2nd player in Test history to score 5 fifty plus scores while batting at no.6 or lower. ALSO READ: ENG vs IND: Pant set to return to bat despite foot injury at Old Trafford In the end, both batters managed to see out the entire session, giving their team a 'W' with one final push left in the tie.

India losing KL and Gill before lunch Earlier, Day 5 of the 4th Test between England and India began with promise for the visitors but ended the opening session with them under pressure at 223/4 at lunch, after losing both set batters, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill. Resuming with a 174-run stand, India looked steady in their bid to draw the match. However, skipper Ben Stokes struck early, dismissing KL Rahul LBW in the 71st over with a low-bouncing delivery. Rahul, who fell short of a century, received a warm ovation but would be disappointed to not carry on.