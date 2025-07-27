Gavaskar to Gill: Most runs by an Indian captain in a single Test series

The third position is held by Virat Kohli, who scored 655 runs against England in 2017 — which was also the highest by any Indian against England until Gill surpassed him on Day 4 of the fourth Test of the series. But who are the other Indian captains who have managed to etch their names in the list of most runs for an Indian captain in a single Test series? Take a look.

Most runs by an Indian captain in a single Test series

Rank Captain Runs Opponent Series/Year Matches Average 1 Sunil Gavaskar 732 West Indies 1978/79 6 91.5 2 Shubman Gill 697* England 2025* 4* 174.25 3 Virat Kohli 655 England 2016/17 5 109.16 4 Virat Kohli 610 Sri Lanka 2017 3 152.5 5 Virat Kohli 593 England 2018 5 59.3 6 Yashasvi Jaiswal 712 England 2024 5 89 7 Virat Kohli 692 Australia 2014/15 4 86.5 8 Dilip Sardesai 642 West Indies 1971 5 80.25 9 Rahul Dravid 619 Australia 2003/04 4 123.8 10 Rahul Dravid 602 England 2002 4 100.33

Gill en route to all-time record

Gill reaching the 697-run mark in the Test series against England not only put him at the number two spot in the list of Indian captains with the most runs in a single Test series, but also in the number four spot in the list of Indian players with the most runs in a single Test series. However, Gill only needs 75 more runs to put himself at the top of the list, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar, who scored 774 runs against West Indies in 1971. Gavaskar also holds the number two spot with a 732-run series against West Indies, while Yashasvi Jaiswal is at number three with his 712-run series against England in 2024.