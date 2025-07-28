Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND: Jamie Overton added to England squad for Oval Test vs India

ENG vs IND: Jamie Overton added to England squad for Oval Test vs India

Overton will now join a pace-heavy bowling group that already includes Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson, and Brydon Carse, giving ENG six frontline seam options to choose from.

Jamie Overton
Jamie Overton
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
England have made a key addition to their squad for the fifth and final Test against India, with pace-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton being named in the 15-member group. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the inclusion on Monday, just two days ahead of the final match set to begin at The Oval on July 31.
 
Overton’s selection appears to be a strategic move aimed at managing player workload, especially in light of the demanding nature of the ongoing series. The 30-year-old has just one Test appearance to his name, which came back in 2022 against New Zealand. However, his current form and all-round abilities have impressed the selectors enough to earn him a recall. 
 
England captain Ben Stokes had earlier admitted that the team needed fresh legs for the series finale. Stokes himself has been seen struggling physically in the field, and key bowlers like Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer are also dealing with varying degrees of fatigue or recent injury comebacks. Woakes has played all four Tests despite returning from an ankle issue, while Archer, playing his first Test series in four years, has featured in the last two matches.
 
Overton will now join a pace-heavy bowling group that already includes Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson, and Brydon Carse, giving England six frontline seam options to choose from.
 
The five-match series has been hard-fought, with England currently leading 2-1 after the fourth Test at Old Trafford ended in a gripping draw. With the series still on the line, the hosts are looking to maintain intensity and avoid burnout.
 
The full England squad for the fifth Test includes: 
Ben Stokes (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, and Chris Woakes.
 
The final Test at The Oval promises to be a thrilling decider, with both teams aiming to finish the series on a high.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gambhir: Generations will remember what Rishabh Pant did for this team

This team will make its own history: Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir slams Shubman critics, says team fights for 'common man back home'

Gambhir's tactics haven't eased things; he needs to relax: Manjrekar

ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant ruled out of 5th Test in London due to injury

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story