ENG vs IND: Jamie Overton added to England squad for Oval Test vs India
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
England have made a key addition to their squad for the fifth and final Test against India, with pace-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton being named in the 15-member group. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the inclusion on Monday, just two days ahead of the final match set to begin at The Oval on July 31.
Overton’s selection appears to be a strategic move aimed at managing player workload, especially in light of the demanding nature of the ongoing series. The 30-year-old has just one Test appearance to his name, which came back in 2022 against New Zealand. However, his current form and all-round abilities have impressed the selectors enough to earn him a recall.
England captain Ben Stokes had earlier admitted that the team needed fresh legs for the series finale. Stokes himself has been seen struggling physically in the field, and key bowlers like Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer are also dealing with varying degrees of fatigue or recent injury comebacks. Woakes has played all four Tests despite returning from an ankle issue, while Archer, playing his first Test series in four years, has featured in the last two matches.
Overton will now join a pace-heavy bowling group that already includes Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson, and Brydon Carse, giving England six frontline seam options to choose from.
The five-match series has been hard-fought, with England currently leading 2-1 after the fourth Test at Old Trafford ended in a gripping draw. With the series still on the line, the hosts are looking to maintain intensity and avoid burnout.
The full England squad for the fifth Test includes:
Ben Stokes (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, and Chris Woakes.
The final Test at The Oval promises to be a thrilling decider, with both teams aiming to finish the series on a high.
