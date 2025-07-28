ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant ruled out of 5th Test in London due to injury

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test against England after suffering a fracture to his right foot on the opening day of the fourth Test in Manchester.

Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan has been named as Pant's replacement for the upcoming match.

According to a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), "Rishabh Pant, who sustained a fracture to his right foot during the fourth Test against England in Manchester, will miss the fifth and final Test of the series."

ALSO READ: All the fast bowlers fit for 5th Test in London: Gambhir | IND vs ENG Pant had been batting on 37 when he suffered the injury while attempting a reverse sweep off England's Chris Woakes. He retired hurt but made a remarkable return to the crease after Shardul Thakur's dismissal, eventually scoring a stunning fifty.