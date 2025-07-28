Monday, July 28, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / I think we have showed why we are a great team: India skipper Shubman Gill

I think we have showed why we are a great team: India skipper Shubman Gill

Leading the Test team for the first time, the 25-year-old Gill has been prolific in this series and has already amassed 700 runs with four centuries including a double ton.

Shubman Gill

India’s captain Shubman Gill walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed by England skipper Ben Stokes on Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and England at Old Trafford, Manchester, Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Manchester
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India skipper Shubman Gill reckons the belief to stage an epic final day turnaround in the fourth Test against England stemmed from his partnership with KL Rahul and in doing so, they showed why they are a "great team".

Starting their second innings 311 runs in arrears after England racked up a massive first-innings total, Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar struck excellent hundreds to bail their team from the brink of defeat and remain in contention to level the five-match series.

"To be able to have that same mindset for 140 overs is very difficult, and that is what differentiates a good team from a great team, and I think we showed that today, that is why we are a great team," Gill told the BCCI TV.

 

"Zero for two and then the partnership between me and KL bhai, I think that's what ignited the belief that yes, we can achieve this task. Extremely, extremely happy. To be able to get a draw from the position that we were in yesterday is extremely satisfying," he added.

Rahul played a neat 90-run knock and was associated in a partnership of 188 runs with Gill, after which the day belonged to the duo of Jadeja and Washington.

Leading the Test team for the first time, the 25-year-old Gill has been prolific in this series and has already amassed 700 runs with four centuries including a double ton, but picked the one at Old Trafford as his best. 

"I think this inning of mine was the most pleasing to me," Gill said.

The job was far from done for India when Gill was dismissed, but Jadeja and Washington batted with immense responsibility and showed character to deny the frustrated English players.

"When Jaddu bhai and Washy were batting, it was not easy. The ball was doing something but the way they both batted, so calmly.. and to be able to get a Test century from there is when you realise how big an achievement it is," Gill lauded his teammates.

For Washington especially, the knock was very special as it was his maiden Test hundred. Needless to say, he was delighted to have scored a hundred when his team needed it the most.

"I think this hundred really means a lot and I'd genuinely love to dedicate this to my family because they've been extremely supportive throughout my time playing cricket right from day one. So, it definitely means a lot, a lot more for them," Washington said.

That he had a seasoned campaigner like Jadeja at the other end benefitted Washington during their undefeated match-saving partnership of 223 runs on Sunday.

"Jaddu bhai really played out those crucial spells, spinners were also getting a lot of purchase. So, we just wanted to focus really hard on watching the ball and it's just really special to have actually drawn this game.

"This draw really means a lot for the whole setup and I'm sure this game is going to give us a lot more confidence," Washington said.

England lead the series 2-1 heading into the final Test in London from Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shubman Gill India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

