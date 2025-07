Brendan Taylor rejoins Zimbabwe Test team following ICC ban period

Brendan Taylor has returned to the Zimbabwe Test team after completing a three-and-a-half-year suspension imposed on him for breaching the ICC's Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping codes.

Taylor, 39, who was banned in January 2022 for failing to report a 2019 spot-fixing approach by an Indian businessman on time, has been added to the Zimbabwe squad for the second Test against New Zealand, scheduled to take place from August 7 to 11 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Taylor, who was at the time also handed a one month suspension for failing a dope test which was linked to his intake of cocaine during the episode, was banned after admitting receiving USD 15,000 in 2019.

He was in solid form in red-ball cricket before the sanction, with scores of 92, 81 and 49 in his last three Test innings. Few days before the ICC sanction, Taylor had made a stunning disclosure that he was blackmailed after "foolishly" taking cocaine during his meeting with an Indian businessman. Reflecting on his own journey back into the Zimbabwe squad, Taylor was quoted as saying by ICC, "The last year and a half has certainly been dedicated to my return. "I've put in an immense amount of work from fitness to the technical side to diet and I'm feeling a lot leaner, fitter and mentally stronger.