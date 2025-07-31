ENG vs IND 5th Test weather news: London rain prediction, session timings

|IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 hourly rain prediction
|Time
|Rainfall Chances
|Temperature
|07:00 local time (12 pm IST)
|26.00%
|17°C
|08:00 local time (1 pm IST)
|27.00%
|18°C
|09:00 local time (2 pm IST)
|59.00%
|19°C
|10:00 local time (3 pm IST)
|80.00%
|19°C
|11:00 local time (4 pm IST)
|89.00%
|20°C
|12:00 local time (5 pm IST)
|63.00%
|20°C
|13:00 local time (6 pm IST)
|54.00%
|20°C
|14:00 local time (7 pm IST)
|80.00%
|20°C
|15:00 local time (8 pm IST)
|80.00%
|21°C
|16:00 local time (9 pm IST)
|55.00%
|21°C
|17:00 local time (10 pm IST)
|47.00%
|21°C
|18:00 local time (11 pm IST)
|40.00%
|21°C
|19:00 local time (midnight IST)
|27.00%
|21°C
|Session Timings for the 5th Test
|Session
|Local Time
|Indian Standard Time (IST)
|First Session
|11:00 am – 1:00 pm
|3:30 pm – 5:30 pm
|Lunch Break
|1:00 pm – 1:40 pm
|5:30 pm – 6:10 pm
|Second Session
|1:40 pm – 3:40 pm
|6:10 pm – 8:10 pm
|Tea Break
|3:40 pm – 4:00 pm
|8:10 pm – 8:30 pm
|Third Session
|4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
|8:30 pm – 10:30 pm
|Note: Up to 30 minutes of additional play may be added to make up the mandatory 90 overs per day.
|London Hourly Weather Forecast by accuweather.com
|Time
|Rainfall Chances
|Temperature
|8:00 AM local time (1 pm IST)
|61.00%
|18°C
|9:00 AM local time (2 pm IST)
|61.00%
|19°C
|10:00 AM local time (3 pm IST)
|49.00%
|20°C
|11:00 AM local time (4 pm IST)
|24.00%
|20°C
|12:00 PM local time (5 pm IST)
|24.00%
|20°C
|1:00 PM local time (6 pm IST)
|29.00%
|20°C
|2:00 PM local time (7 pm IST)
|47.00%
|20°C
|3:00 PM local time (8 pm IST)
|51.00%
|21°C
|4:00 PM local time (9 pm IST)
|43.00%
|23°C
|5:00 PM local time (10 pm IST)
|51.00%
|21°C
|6:00 PM local time (11 pm IST)
|47.00%
|21°C
