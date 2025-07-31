England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 5th Test: All eyes on London rains; toss at 3 PM IST
5th Test ENG vs IND | London weather Live Updates: It was raining heavily since morning at the Oval, which has stopped at the moment, but the dark clouds are still hovering above the ground
India, led by Shubman Gill, are set to take on Ben Stokes–led England in the all-important fifth Test of the 2025 Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval, London. The match is a must-win for India, who trail 1-2 in the five-match series. A failure to win in London would mean another Test series defeat on English soil for the visitors.
England, despite losing captain Ben Stokes to a shoulder injury, will still fancy their chances of sealing both the match and the series.
However, both sides could be met with disappointment at the outset, as the weather forecast for London predicts heavy rain throughout the day. This raises the possibility of a partially or fully washed-out opening day.
Bumrah’s inclusion still uncertain
The biggest question ahead of the final Test is whether India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will feature at The Oval. In his pre-match press conference, Gill hinted at Arshdeep Singh’s debut—but it remains unclear whether that would come at the cost of Bumrah or in place of Anshul Kamboj.
Meanwhile, skipper Gill stands on the cusp of a major milestone—he needs just 13 more runs to become the Indian captain with the most runs in a Test series.
The team will miss vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who was ruled out ahead of the match. Dhruv Jurel, however, has shown promise behind the stumps in Pant’s absence. The bigger question remains how he performs with the bat.
Major changes in England's line-up
Breaking from their usual practice of fielding a largely unchanged XI, England have made four changes for The Oval Test from their previous outing in Manchester.
Ben Stokes, ruled out due to injury, has been replaced by Jacob Bethell. Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, and Brydon Carse have also been dropped from the playing 11.
Despite the shake-up, England have a strong squad and will be keen to finish the series on a high. In the absence of Stokes, Ollie Pope will lead the side in the fifth and final Test.
England vs India 5th Test playing 11
India playing 11 (probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (capt), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shardul Thakur/Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna/Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
England playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (capt), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue
Toss time: India vs England 5th Test
The toss for the fifth Test between India and England will take place at 3 PM IST.
India vs England 5th Test Day 1: Live Telecast
Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for India’s tour of England 2025.
- Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will telecast Day 1 of IND vs ENG with English commentary.
- Sony Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary.
India vs England 5th Test Day 1: Free Live Streaming
Fans can watch the live streaming of Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test on JioHotstar from 3:30 PM IST today.
Stay tuned for live updates and full scorecard of India vs England 5th Test Day 1.
2:14 PM
5th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England's playing 11 for 5th Test
England playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (capt), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue
2:04 PM
5th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of day 1 of the fifth and final Test of 2025 Anderson Tendulkar Trophy between India and England in London. England leads the series 2-1 and will aim to end the series with a high by securing another win at the Oval, while Shubman Gill-led India will aim to win the match and end the series 2-2. But who will succeed or take the first step towards it today? Stay tuned to find out.
