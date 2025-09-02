ENG vs SA 1st ODI: Mulder, Maharaj help Proteas sink England in Leeds

England’s white-ball plans unravelled at Headingley as South Africa’s bowlers, led by Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj, exposed a brittle batting line-up short on preparation after the Hundred. Observers noted coaching voices highlighting England’s challenges—extending from fatigue to hasty transitions—with the Proteas, fresh off a series win in Australia, appearing far sharper and more determined.

ALSO READ: Mitchell Starc retires from T20Is: What next for Australia's pace spearhead Coaches close to the team felt that South Africa’s intent and preparedness put England under immediate pressure, with Aiden Markram’s record-breaking assault and the collective discipline of the visitors’ attack turning the first ODI into a striking one-sided contest. England’s staff lauded Jamie Smith’s effort but conceded “structural problems” with support. South Africa’s all-round bowling, combined with relentless fielding, underlined why the Proteas are among the most feared 50-over sides on current form.

Mulder and Maharaj lead clinical display Proteas coach Shukri Conrad reportedly expressed satisfaction with the sharpness of the attack, as Mulder and Maharaj dismantled England’s batting. Mulder’s intelligent changes of length limited England’s scope for risk-free shots, taking 3/33, while Maharaj’s flight and discipline brought him 4/22 and the highest praise from analysts, who pointed out that his figures are now a new South African ODI record against England for a spinner. According to those inside the dressing room, Maharaj’s consistency “frustrated English batters into errors.” Mulder, meanwhile, was lauded as “impactful” with support both with the ball and in the field, and the duo’s combined returns left England’s plan in tatters.

England’s batting collapse raises concerns Team management sources hinted that concerns over England’s approach were not new, with the abrupt shift from the Hundred and lack of 50-over preparation showing glaringly. Observers said Jamie Smith alone stood out, with his fluent 54 from 48 balls providing England’s only real resilience. “The others hardly settled,” noted former England cricketers on commentary. Captain Harry Brook, along with Joe Root and others, all fell to a combination of sharp fielding and loose shots, as England lost their final eight wickets for just 49 runs, slumping to 131 all out in 24.3 overs—the fourth-lowest ODI total by England against South Africa.

Markram’s blistering assault seals the contest Within the team, South Africa’s coaching contingent were said to be “delighted” by Aiden Markram’s intent, with his 23-ball fifty—the fastest by a South African against England in ODIs—breaking the previous record and demoralising the home attack. Markram, described as “fearless” by Proteas insiders, finished with a sparkling 86 off 55 balls. He attacked debutant Sonny Baker, whose seven-over spell cost 76 runs, setting an unwanted England record for most runs conceded on ODI debut. Analysts noted that Markram’s power-hitting and tempo ensured the target was never in doubt and cemented his place as one of the most dynamic openers in world cricket right now.