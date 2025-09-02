Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs SA 1st ODI: Mulder, Maharaj help Proteas sink England in Leeds

ENG vs SA 1st ODI: Mulder, Maharaj help Proteas sink England in Leeds

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad reportedly expressed satisfaction with the sharpness of the attack, as Mulder and Maharaj dismantled England's batting

ENG vs SA 1st ODI match report
ENG vs SA 1st ODI match report
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 11:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
England’s white-ball plans unravelled at Headingley as South Africa’s bowlers, led by Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj, exposed a brittle batting line-up short on preparation after the Hundred. Observers noted coaching voices highlighting England’s challenges—extending from fatigue to hasty transitions—with the Proteas, fresh off a series win in Australia, appearing far sharper and more determined.
 
Coaches close to the team felt that South Africa’s intent and preparedness put England under immediate pressure, with Aiden Markram’s record-breaking assault and the collective discipline of the visitors’ attack turning the first ODI into a striking one-sided contest. England’s staff lauded Jamie Smith’s effort but conceded “structural problems” with support. South Africa’s all-round bowling, combined with relentless fielding, underlined why the Proteas are among the most feared 50-over sides on current form. 

Mulder and Maharaj lead clinical display

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad reportedly expressed satisfaction with the sharpness of the attack, as Mulder and Maharaj dismantled England’s batting. Mulder’s intelligent changes of length limited England’s scope for risk-free shots, taking 3/33, while Maharaj’s flight and discipline brought him 4/22 and the highest praise from analysts, who pointed out that his figures are now a new South African ODI record against England for a spinner. According to those inside the dressing room, Maharaj’s consistency “frustrated English batters into errors.” Mulder, meanwhile, was lauded as “impactful” with support both with the ball and in the field, and the duo’s combined returns left England’s plan in tatters.

England’s batting collapse raises concerns

Team management sources hinted that concerns over England’s approach were not new, with the abrupt shift from the Hundred and lack of 50-over preparation showing glaringly. Observers said Jamie Smith alone stood out, with his fluent 54 from 48 balls providing England’s only real resilience. “The others hardly settled,” noted former England cricketers on commentary. Captain Harry Brook, along with Joe Root and others, all fell to a combination of sharp fielding and loose shots, as England lost their final eight wickets for just 49 runs, slumping to 131 all out in 24.3 overs—the fourth-lowest ODI total by England against South Africa.

Markram’s blistering assault seals the contest

Within the team, South Africa’s coaching contingent were said to be “delighted” by Aiden Markram’s intent, with his 23-ball fifty—the fastest by a South African against England in ODIs—breaking the previous record and demoralising the home attack. Markram, described as “fearless” by Proteas insiders, finished with a sparkling 86 off 55 balls. He attacked debutant Sonny Baker, whose seven-over spell cost 76 runs, setting an unwanted England record for most runs conceded on ODI debut. Analysts noted that Markram’s power-hitting and tempo ensured the target was never in doubt and cemented his place as one of the most dynamic openers in world cricket right now.

Fielding and finish: England outplayed in all departments

Fielding standards, a particular point of focus for South Africa after lapses in Australia, were visibly higher, with all catching chances taken and a sharp run-out adding to England’s woes. Keshav Maharaj capped proceedings with successive strikes to finish England’s innings, before Markram’s exploits put the game well beyond the hosts. As Markram fell with just a handful required, it was Dewald Brevis who finished the match with a towering six, underscoring the Proteas’ ruthless edge. The win ends Harry Brook’s unbeaten streak as England’s ODI captain and sets the tone for the remainder of the series, which continues at Lord’s, with England facing immediate questions over their direction and resolve.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PAK v AFG LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 Tri-series: Afghanistan on top with quick wickets

BCCI seeks new lead sponsor for Team India, bids open till Sept 16

T20 Tri-series: Pakistan vs Afghanistan Playing 11, timing, live streaming

White Ferns name McMillan as batting, fielding coach ahead of World Cup

BCCI invites bids for India's lead sponsor; no jersey sponsor at Asia Cup

Topics :Cricket NewsEngland cricket teamSouth Africa cricket team

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story