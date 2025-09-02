Home / Cricket / News / BCCI seeks new lead sponsor for Team India, bids open till Sept 16

BCCI has invited bids for Team India's lead sponsor rights after Dream11's exit, with bids open till September 16 and restrictions on certain business categories

BCCI
BCCI did not disclose financial details for the lead sponsorship rights. However, media reports suggest the board is seeking a new sponsorship deal worth around Rs 452 crore
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 3:37 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday released the ‘Invitation for Expression of Interest for National Team Lead Sponsor Rights’ (IEOI) for companies and brands, after Dream11 stepped down as Team India’s lead sponsor, according to BCCI’s website.
 
BCCI did not disclose financial details for the lead sponsorship rights. However, media reports suggest the board is seeking a new sponsorship deal worth around Rs 452 crore.
 
Entities based in India can purchase the IEOI from September 2 to September 12 for Rs 5,90,000, while foreign entities can buy it for $5,675. Final bid documents must be submitted by September 16. Interested companies or brands must have an average turnover of Rs 300 crore over the past three years, or an average net worth of Rs 300 crore during the same period, as per audited accounts, BCCI stated on its website.
 
On Monday, two people familiar with the matter said Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the joint venture between Japan’s Toyota Motor Corporation and India’s Kirloskar Group, is exploring the possibility of becoming Team India’s lead sponsor.
 
Brands and companies from sectors such as athleisure and sportswear manufacturing, banks and financial services, non-banking financial services, non-alcoholic cold beverages, home appliances such as fans, mixer-grinders and safety locks, or insurance cannot bid for lead sponsorship rights, as BCCI already has sponsors from these segments in other slots. However, an existing sponsor in these categories can bid for the lead sponsor rights.
 
Following the ban on real-money gaming (RMG) under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, BCCI has added RMG to its ineligibility list.
 
For now, Team India may begin the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup, starting September 9, without a sponsor logo on the front of their jerseys.

Topics :BCCITeam IndiaSports sponsorshipDream11

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

