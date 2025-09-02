BCCI invites bids for India's lead sponsor; no jersey sponsor at Asia Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially opened the bidding process for Team India’s lead sponsorship rights, inviting “reputed firms” to submit applications between September 2 and September 16. The move comes after fantasy gaming platform Dream11 was forced to exit its contract following a government ban on real-money gaming under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

Fresh search for a long-term partner

The invitation, published on September 2, makes it clear that the BCCI is eyeing a long-term commercial partnership that stretches well beyond the upcoming Asia Cup and into marquee events such as the 2027 ODI World Cup. At its emergency Apex Council meeting on August 28, chaired by interim president Rajeev Shukla, the board stressed it would not rush into signing a sponsor merely to have branding in place for the Asia Cup starting September 9.

With September 16 being the deadline to submit the bid, it is somewhat confirmed that India will be without a lead sponsor in the Asia Cup 2025. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will begin their campaign on September 10 against UAE. The much-talked India vs Pakistan match will take place on September 14. ALSO READ: BCCI targets ₹452 crore from Sponsorship after Dream11 exit amid gaming ban The women's national team will also start its home World Cup campaign on September 30, adding urgency to the BCCI's search for a suitable lead sponsor. End of the Dream11 deal Dream11's three-year agreement, worth USD 44 million (around ₹358 crore) for the 2023–26 cycle, ended abruptly with a year still to run. The ban on real-money gaming companies left the board with no choice.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia underlined the board’s position: “Our stand is very clear. With government regulations in place, the BCCI cannot continue its sponsorship relationship with Dream11 or any such other gaming company. Under the new restrictions, there is no scope and we are facing a roadblock with Dream11.” The termination has left India’s men’s and women’s teams without a lead sponsor during a packed home calendar. Eligibility criteria for bidders The Expression of Interest (EOI) document lays down strict financial and ethical eligibility rules: Financial requirements Average turnover of ₹300 crore over the last three audited years, or

Average net worth of ₹300 crore over the last three audited years.

Fit and proper person rules

No convictions for fraud, economic offences, or crimes of moral turpitude.

No conflicts of interest under BCCI rules.

No imprisonment for offences carrying two years or more.

Must not be a wilful defaulter as per RBI.

Proven integrity and strong reputation. Ineligible bidders

Companies engaged in online gaming, betting, or gambling.

Cryptocurrency businesses.

Entities linked to prohibited categories such as alcohol, tobacco, pornography, or surrogate branding. The BCCI has also blocked certain categories where sponsorship rights already exist, including sportswear, banks and NBFCs, cold beverages, household appliances, and insurance. Key dates Invitation issued: September 2, 2025

Deadline for submissions: September 16, 2025 The big picture The search for a new lead sponsor comes at a delicate moment for Indian cricket, with back-to-back marquee tournaments ahead. The Asia Cup begins in just a week, followed by the women’s ODI World Cup at home later this month. While the absence of a sponsor during the Asia Cup appears likely, the board’s focus on integrity and long-term stability signals a clear reset in its commercial strategy.