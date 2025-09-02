T20 Tri-series: Pakistan vs Afghanistan Playing 11, timing, live streaming

The UAE T20 tri-series between UAE, Pakistan and Afghanistan will enter the second stage of group matches on Tuesday, September 2, with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan in match number 4 of the tournament in Sharjah. Pakistan, who have won both their previous matches in the event so far, will be looking to confirm their place in the final with a win, while Afghanistan will try to take one step closer to qualification if they manage to overcome the Pakistani challenge.

All going well for Pakistan

After Pakistan announced the squad for the tri-series and Asia Cup 2025, there were a lot of questions about team composition as they decided to move away from the shadows of senior players. But with back-to-back brilliant outings with bat and ball, Pakistan under the leadership of new captain Salman Agha have proved that they are ready for any challenge put in front of them.

Batting concerns for Afghanistan As expected, Afghanistan are performing well with the ball, but their concern with batting continues as they lack players in form who can play longer innings. They have batters who can play quick cameos, but if they want to win the tri-series and the upcoming Asia Cup, they need their batters to step up to the occasion, and the match against Pakistan might just be the right time for them to do so. T20 tri-series: Pakistan vs Afghanistan Playing 11 Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (capt), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (capt), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 8

Pakistan won: 5

Afghanistan won: 3

No result: 0 T20 tri-series: Pakistan vs Afghanistan full squad Pakistan squad: Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi Afghanistan squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (capt), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai

T20 tri-series: Pakistan vs Afghanistan live streaming and telecast details When will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan match take place in the tri-series? Pakistan will go toe-to-toe with Afghanistan in the fourth game of the T20 tri-series on Monday, September 2. What will be the venue for the Pakistan vs Afghanistan match in the T20 tri-series on September 2? The match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. What time will the toss take place for the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 tri-series match? The toss for the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 tri-series match will take place at 8 PM IST.