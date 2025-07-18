ENG W vs IND W 2nd ODI preview: India look to seal series at Lord's

Armed with multiple match-winners, India will look to continue their impressive build-up to the forthcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup when they take on England in the potentially series-deciding second and penultimate ODI at Lord’s on Saturday.

Having won the opener in Southampton by four wickets, a win at the iconic venue will hand the visitors an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match rubber. It would also extend India’s fine run in the 50-over format, which includes their tri-series triumph against Sri Lanka and South Africa in May.

The games against England carry added weight as part of India's final preparations for the World Cup, which the country will host from September 30.

'Happy headache' for team management With several players stepping up with standout performances, the competition for spots in the World Cup squad has intensified. However, this selection dilemma is a welcome one for head coach Amol Muzumdar and captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The team’s bench strength and depth appear stronger than ever. In the absence of pace spearheads Renuka Singh Thakur and Pooja Vastrakar due to injuries, the management opted for 21-year-old Kranti Gaud over the more experienced Arundhati Reddy. Gaud repaid that faith by claiming two crucial wickets in the opener, sharing the new ball with fellow rookie Amanjot Kaur.

At the top of the order, Pratika Rawal has emerged as the preferred opening partner for Smriti Mandhana, although Shafali Verma remains in contention following consistent performances across T20 Internationals, the Women’s Premier League (WPL), and domestic competitions. Middle-order puzzle and spin riches Harleen Deol is also in good form, and should Shafali be included in the XI in the near future, Rawal may be slotted at No. 3. However, such a reshuffle would make it difficult to accommodate Deol in a middle order already featuring Harmanpreet, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh. India's spin arsenal is also brimming with options. Left-arm spinner N Shree Charani has joined the ranks of Deepti, Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav, adding variety to the attack. Charani, notably, was named Player of the Series in the preceding T20Is for finishing as the highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps.

Senior all-rounder Deepti will again be in the spotlight, especially after her match-winning half-century in the first ODI, which included a one-handed six reminiscent of Rishabh Pant. Momentum before the big stage Having already created history by winning their maiden T20I series on English soil, India will aim to wrap up the ODI series to further strengthen their confidence ahead of the global showpiece. The result in the first match marked India's fifth consecutive ODI win in England, underscoring the team's growing stature.