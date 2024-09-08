Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / England cricketer Moeen Ali announces retirement from international cricket

England cricketer Moeen Ali announces retirement from international cricket

The 37-year-old England all-rounder said in an interview that it is time for him to step aside and give the next generation a chance.

Moeen Ali
Moeen Ali
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 12:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
England all-rounder Moeen Ali announced his retirement from international cricket on Sunday after not being selected for the Three Lions' white-ball series against Australia this month.

The 37-year-old said in an interview that it is time for him to step aside and give the next generation a chance.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


"I'm 37 years old and didn't get picked for this month's Australia series. I've played a lot of cricket for England. It's time for the next generation, which was also explained to me. It felt like the right time. I've done my part," Moeen said in an interview.

Making his debut for the England cricket team in 2014, Moeen Ali went on to represent England in 68 Tests,138 ODIs, and 92 T20Is over the years. During his 10-year career, he scored 6,678 runs, including 8 centuries, 28 half-centuries, and took 366 wickets for the Three Lions.

Moeen Ali overall career for England cricket team
Format Span Matches Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s
Test Matches 2014-2023 68 118 8 3094 155* 28.12 5973 51.79 5 15 15 375 34
One-Day Internationals 2014-2023 138 112 15 2355 128 24.27 2399 98.16 3 6 6 203 78
Twenty20 Internationals 2014-2024 92 75 17 1229 72* 21.18 863 142.41 0 7 9 88 68

"I'm very proud. When you first play for England, you don't know how many games you're going to play. So to play nearly 300... My first few years were all about Test cricket. Once Morgs [Eoin Morgan] took over the one-day stuff, that was more fun. But Test cricket was proper cricket," Moeen added.

"Even now, I've tried to be realistic. I could hold on and try to play for England again, but I know in reality I won't. Even retiring, I don't feel it's because I'm not good enough—I still feel I can play. But I understand how things are, and the team needs to evolve into another cycle. It's about being real with myself," he further added.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Duleep Trophy: Pant's fifty, Sarfaraz's aggression give India B control

I enjoy Joe Root's batting: Kane Williamson on 'Fab 4' debate

Afghanistan include three uncapped players in Test squad vs New Zealand

IPL 2025: Rahul Dravid joins Rajasthan Royals on multi-year contract

Duleep Trophy 2024: Musheer, Saini keep balance in favour of India B

Topics :CricketEngland cricket team

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story