England pacer Mark Wood ruled out of Ashes series with knee injury

Mark Wood said that even after multiple injections and aggressive treatment, the flare-up turned out to be "worse than feared."

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 3:21 PM IST
England fast bowler Mark Wood has been sidelined for the remainder of the Ashes, dealing a major blow to a team already trailing 2–0 in the five-match series. Wood struggled in the opening Test, bowling just 11 wicketless overs in the defeat at Perth, and was forced to sit out the second Test in Brisbane because of persistent pain in his left knee.
 
Persistent Knee Issues Resurface
 
The 35-year-old had entered the Ashes tour under fitness concerns, having recently returned from knee surgery in March. Despite England’s hopes, the injury resurfaced. In his Instagram post, Wood expressed deep disappointment, noting that after “seven long, hard months of work and rehab… my knee just hasn’t held up.”
 
He added that even after multiple injections and aggressive treatment, the flare-up turned out to be “worse than feared.” 
 
Matt Fisher picked as replacement
 
To compensate for Wood’s absence, England brought in Matt Fisher, who last played a Test in 2022 in the Caribbean—as backup. Wood had been eager to make a major impact in Australia, especially after finishing as England’s top wicket-taker in the 2023 Ashes, where his return helped spark a strong home resurgence.
 
England Face Must-Win Situation in Adelaide
 
England now head into the third Test in Adelaide, starting December 17, needing a win to stay alive in the series. Their last Test victory on Australian soil dates back to 2010–11, and Wood’s withdrawal further strains a bowling unit that has struggled throughout the tour.
 
Still hopeful, Wood wrote, “I still believe we can turn things around. Never give in. Come on England.”
 
Australia Also Hit by Injury Setback
 
Interestingly, Wood’s exit was confirmed just hours after Australia announced that veteran pacer Josh Hazlewood would miss the rest of the Ashes due to hamstring and Achilles injuries.

Topics :Cricket NewsMark WoodAshes TestTest Cricket

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

