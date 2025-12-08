Shubman Gill feeling 'much better' after his neck injury rehab at CoE

Having recovered from a nasty neck injury, Shubman Gill is feeling good ahead of his comeback in the T20 International series against South Africa after undergoing extensive rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The CoE cleared Gill to play in the five-match series against beginning here on Tuesday. India's Test and ODI captain had injured his neck while playing a sweep shot in the first Test against South Africa last month, forcing him to miss the second Test in GUwahati and the subsequent ODI series.

The T20 vice-captain would be looking for some strong performances against the Proteas.

"I'm feeling much better. I think the day that I came here, from that day till today, I've had quite a bit of skill sessions and some training sessions. So, I feel much, much better," Gill told 'bcci.tv'. The BCCI also shared visuals of Gill's training and rehabilitation under the supervision of strength and conditioning coach S Rajnikanth. ALSO READ: SMAT 2025 Super League: Teams qualified, full schedule, live streaming Gill was also seen shadow practising the sweep shot in the video. Having spent considerable time at the National Cricket Academy in his formative years, Gill spoke fondly about his times at the facility that has been now converted into a sprawling CoE in the city outskirts.