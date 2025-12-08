Home / Cricket / News / Shubman Gill feeling 'much better' after his neck injury rehab at CoE

Shubman Gill feeling 'much better' after his neck injury rehab at CoE

The T20 vice-captain would be looking for some strong performances against the Proteas upon his return to action.

Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill
Press Trust of India Cuttack
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 6:56 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Having recovered from a nasty neck injury, Shubman Gill is feeling good ahead of his comeback in the T20 International series against South Africa after undergoing extensive rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The CoE cleared Gill to play in the five-match series against beginning here on Tuesday. India's Test and ODI captain had injured his neck while playing a sweep shot in the first Test against South Africa last month, forcing him to miss the second Test in GUwahati and the subsequent ODI series.

The T20 vice-captain would be looking for some strong performances against the Proteas.

"I'm feeling much better. I think the day that I came here, from that day till today, I've had quite a bit of skill sessions and some training sessions. So, I feel much, much better," Gill told 'bcci.tv'.

The BCCI also shared visuals of Gill's training and rehabilitation under the supervision of strength and conditioning coach S Rajnikanth. 

Gill was also seen shadow practising the sweep shot in the video.

Having spent considerable time at the National Cricket Academy in his formative years, Gill spoke fondly about his times at the facility that has been now converted into a sprawling CoE in the city outskirts.

"Growing up playing under-14, under-16, you know, it used to be a thing among us where we used to be like someone has been to the NCA and come back," he said.

"When you're coming here, you know, you're kind of cream of the crop. So, you know, you have the skillset to be able to reach to the next level and making use of the facility where you know that how I can go to the next level physically or how I can go to the next level mentally," said Gill.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SMAT 2025 Super League: Teams qualified, full schedule, live streaming

Sanju got enough chances: Suryakumar Yadav on Gill vs Samson debate

Team India penalized for slow over-rate vs South Africa in 2nd ODI

Steve Smith dismisses talk of rift with Nathan Lyon after 2nd Test omission

'I was tired and bowled illegally,' admits Shakib on County suspension

Topics :Shubman GillIndia cricket team

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story