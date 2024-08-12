Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

England skipper, Ben Stokes helped off the pitch ahead of SL test series

Ben Stokes could miss the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka after being helped off the field after suffering an injury while playing The Hundred cricket competition

Ben Stokes Ashes
Ben Stokes during the second Ashes Test. Photo: England Cricket
AP Manchester
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 2:24 PM IST
England captain Ben Stokes had to be helped off the field after suffering an injury while playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred domestic cricket competition, raising concerns he could miss the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

The 33-year-old Stokes pulled up while running between the wickets as the Superchargers chased a victory target of 153 against Manchester Originals at Old Trafford. Stokes appeared to clutch his left hamstring as he was completing a quick single from the non-striker's end.

Stokes, who had bowled 15 balls in the match, retired hurt on two runs with England teammate Harry Brook coming out to replace him.

Asked about Stokes, Brook told Sky Sports: It doesn't look great unfortunately but I think he'll be getting a scan on Monday and see how he is.

Stokes led England to a 3-0 series sweep against West Indies last month. England opens its Test series against Sri Lanka on Aug. 21 at Old Trafford, with the third and final Test at the Oval from September 6.

Stokes was alongside his teammates on the bench Sunday to watch the climax as the Superchargers won by seven wickets. He was on crutches as he shook hands with the opposition.


First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

