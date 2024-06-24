Home / Cricket / News / England spinner Bashir makes unwanted history, concedes 38 runs in 1 over

England spinner Bashir makes unwanted history, concedes 38 runs in 1 over

The 20-year-old Bashir, playing for Worcestershire, was put away for five straight sixes by England teammate Dan Lawrence, playing for Surrey

Shoaib Bashir
Shoaib Bashir. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
AP Worcester
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 10:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

England spinner Shoaib Bashir made unwanted history on Monday when he conceded 38 runs in a single over in an English county championship match.

The 20-year-old Bashir, playing for Worcestershire, was put away for five straight sixes by England teammate Dan Lawrence, playing for Surrey.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The sixth ball of Bashir's over was sent so far down the leg side that it went for five wides, and there was worse to follow for Bashir when he overstepped with his next delivery, giving away a no-ball and therefore two runs along with a single for Lawrence.

With Lawrence off strike, Bashir actually managed a dot ball with his last delivery.

It tied the most expensive over in County Championship history. Alex Tudor also conceded 38 runs for Surrey against Lancashire in 1998, with former England allrounder Andrew Flintoff hitting 34 of the runs on that occasion.

It was only the 12th first-class match for Bashir, who made his England test debut on the tour of India in February and March.

Also Read

England frustration ends as rookie spinner Bashir gets visa for India

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: 'Always knew...' - Shoaib Bashir opens up on visa row

England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir receives Indian visa, For Test series

Ranchi Test: Shoaib Bashir dedicates maiden fifer to his late grandfathers

IND vs ENG Tests 2024: English spinners Bashir, Lawrence stranded in UAE

BCCI officials, state association reps convene ahead of domestic season

Election for new president of Mumbai Cricket Association on July 23

AUS vs IND: Rohit misses out on century, puts India ahead in revenge match

Yuvraj Singh to Rohit Sharma: Fastest fifty by Indians in T20 World Cup

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Kuldeep gets Marsh, India back in game

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :EnglandCricket

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story