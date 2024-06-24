Home / Cricket / News / Election for new president of Mumbai Cricket Association on July 23

Election for new president of Mumbai Cricket Association on July 23

Former deputy commissioner of the Maharashtra State Election Commission Avinash Tukaram Sanas has been appointed to assist the electoral officer in conducting the entire exercise

HPCA Stadium,Stadium,Cricket Stadium
The announcement of valid candidates will be done the same day, said the release. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 9:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Election for a new president of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will be held on July 23 after the incumbent Amol Kale died earlier this month, said the association on Monday.

Kale, 47, died of a cardiac arrest in New York after attending the T20 World Cup match between arch rivals India and Pakistan on the intervening of June 9 and 10. Kale was elected as the president of the powerful association after defeating former India cricketer Sandeep Patil in October 2022.

To fill the vacant post, the MCA on Monday announced the election programme, according to which the period between June 25 and July 2 has been kept for inviting names of representatives from 'member clubs and from former international players'.

Nominations can be filed from July 4 to 10 at the electoral officer's office at the MCA Lounge in the Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai between 11 am and 5 pm, a release from electoral officer JS Saharia stated.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


A scrutiny of nominations will take place on July 11 which has to be attended by those whose names have been proposed and seconded.

The announcement of valid candidates will be done the same day, said the release. Following any withdrawal of nominations on July 16, the final list of contesting candidates would be announced, it said. Voting will take place on July 23 and the result will be announced the same day, according to the release.

Former deputy commissioner of the Maharashtra State Election Commission Avinash Tukaram Sanas has been appointed to assist the electoral officer in conducting the entire exercise.

Also Read

T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, Format, match time (IST), live streaming

USA to IND: A look at new jerseys of all 20 teams for T20 WC 2024; In Pics

ICC T20 World Cup: CWI assures safety after tournament gets terror threat

IND vs BAN Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Match: Bowlers, Pant shine in big win for India

T20 World Cup 2024 points table: Pakistan, India, Australia, USA rankings

AUS vs IND: Rohit misses out on century, puts India ahead in revenge match

Yuvraj Singh to Rohit Sharma: Fastest fifty by Indians in T20 World Cup

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: India eye a total in excess of 200

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: AFG vs BAN Playing 11, live toss time telecast

AFG v BAN: As rain looms over St Vincent, Afghans may face a heartbreak

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ElectionCricket

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story