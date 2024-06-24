Election for new president of Mumbai Cricket Association on July 23

Election for a new president of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will be held on July 23 after the incumbent Amol Kale died earlier this month, said the association on Monday.

Kale, 47, died of a cardiac arrest in New York after attending the T20 World Cup match between arch rivals India and Pakistan on the intervening of June 9 and 10. Kale was elected as the president of the powerful association after defeating former India cricketer Sandeep Patil in October 2022.



To fill the vacant post, the MCA on Monday announced the election programme, according to which the period between June 25 and July 2 has been kept for inviting names of representatives from 'member clubs and from former international players'.



Nominations can be filed from July 4 to 10 at the electoral officer's office at the MCA Lounge in the Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai between 11 am and 5 pm, a release from electoral officer JS Saharia stated.



A scrutiny of nominations will take place on July 11 which has to be attended by those whose names have been proposed and seconded.



The announcement of valid candidates will be done the same day, said the release. Following any withdrawal of nominations on July 16, the final list of contesting candidates would be announced, it said. Voting will take place on July 23 and the result will be announced the same day, according to the release.



Former deputy commissioner of the Maharashtra State Election Commission Avinash Tukaram Sanas has been appointed to assist the electoral officer in conducting the entire exercise.