Home / Cricket / News / England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test, Day 5: Crawley-Duckett at crease; ENG eye quick runs
Live New Update

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test, Day 5: Crawley-Duckett at crease; ENG eye quick runs

ENG vs IND LIVE UPDATES: Crawley and Duckett would be looking to build a strong partnership to stary Day 5 on the right foot as they look to chase down the 350 runs left on the final day of the Test.

Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 3:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ENG vs IND, 1st Test 2025 LIVE Score UPDATES: As England and India begin the final day of the 1st Test today at Headingley, rain threatens to loom large over the proceedings, setting the stage for a tense finish. With England needing 350 runs and all 10 wickets intact, the hosts are expected to go for the win, similar to their famous chase against Australia in 2019.
 
Meanwhile, India will rely heavily on Jasprit Bumrah to provide early breakthroughs and aim to begin the five-match series with a statement victory. Skipper Shubman Gill and his side must capitalise on every opportunity, avoiding the lapses that cost them in the first innings.
 
The match hangs in the balance, and both teams have signaled their intent to push for a result. However, deteriorating weather conditions could complicate matters, making Day 5 at Headingley a challenging and unpredictable affair. 
 

England 1st innings scorecard after Day 4: 

 
England 2nd Inning
21-0 (6 ov) CRR:3.50
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR  
Zak Crawley Not out 12 25 2 0 48  
Ben Duckett Not out 9 11 0 0 81.82  
Extras 0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0)  
Total 21 (0 wkts, 6 Ov)  
Yet to Bat Ollie Pope,Joe Root,Harry Brook,Ben Stokes,Jamie Smith,Chris Woakes,Brydon Carse,Josh Tongue,Shoaib Bashir  
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 3 0 9 0 0 0 3
Mohammed Siraj 2 1 9 0 0 0 4.5
Ravindra Jadeja 1 0 3 0 0 0 3
 
England vs India 1st Test Day 5 live telecast: The live telecast of the ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 5 will be available on the Sony Sports network.
 
England vs India 1st Test Day 5 live streaming: The live streaming of the ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 5 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

3:40 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 5: England need 344 runs to win

Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 0 1; England (2nd innings) 27/0 after 8 overs; Zack Crawley 13 (26), Ben Duckett 14 (22)
 
India need 10 wickets to win
 
Siraj back into the attack

Ball 6- Ben keeps the strike with a single
 
Ball 5- Siraj changes his line and drops the ball on off stumps. ANother dot
 
Ball 4- Ben plays the ball towards man at mid-wicket for no run
 
Ball 3- Ben dabs the ball to short mid-on for no run
 
Ball 2- Ben plays the ball to point for no run
 
Ball 1- Zack takes a single to square leg

3:36 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 5: England need 346 runs to win

Over Summary: 0 0 4 0 0 0; England (2nd innings) 25/0 after 7 overs; Zack Crawley 12 (25), Ben Duckett 13 (17)

India need 10 wickets to win
 
Bumrah to start the attack for India on Day 5

Ball 6- Oh. That was incredible from Bumrah almost got Duckett out. Dot to end the over
 
Ball 5- Another simple block from Duckett. No run
 
Ball 4- Bumrah goes down the leg and Duckett just lets it go
 
Ball 3- Duckett opens his account on day 5 with a boundary to sweeper cover
 
Ball 2- Bumrah goes outside off. Dot ball
 
Ball 1- Duckett starts with a simple push to the cover. No run

3:26 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 5: Final day action underway

The day 5 of the first Test between India and England in Leeds is now underway, with England needing 350 runs to win, while India needing 10 wickets to win.

3:25 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 5: Final day preview

As Day 5 begins at Headingley, the Test remains delicately balanced with all outcomes still on the table. England need 350 runs with all 10 wickets in hand on a surface offering variable bounce for the seamers and grip for the spinners. However, weather is now the biggest concern. It's cloudy with light drizzle in the air, and the hover cover remains in place. Conditions are less cold and windy than the previous day, but uncertainty looms. If the rain stays away and a full day’s play is possible, a gripping finish awaits.

3:15 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 5: All three results possible

With 350 runs left to chase on the final day and 10 wickets still in hand England will go for nothing but win on the final day of the Test, on the other hand India can take advantage of England's fearless approach and overcast weather to get those 10 wickets to secure the win for themselves. As it stands the only way this match can go for a draw is if large chunk of game time is washed away due to rain. 

3:05 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 5: England scorecard at the end of day 4

England 2nd Inning
21-0 (6 ov) CRR:3.50
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR  
Zak Crawley Not out 12 25 2 0 48  
Ben Duckett Not out 9 11 0 0 81.82  
Extras 0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0)  
Total 21 (0 wkts, 6 Ov)  
Yet to Bat Ollie Pope,Joe Root,Harry Brook,Ben Stokes,Jamie Smith,Chris Woakes,Brydon Carse,Josh Tongue,Shoaib Bashir  
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 3 0 9 0 0 0 3
Mohammed Siraj 2 1 9 0 0 0 4.5
Ravindra Jadeja 1 0 3 0 0 0 3

2:55 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 5: Rain to play spoilsport today?

It is windy and cloudy in Leeds today with chances of rain throughout the Test match. The conditions are good for the Indian team as the ball could move well for them in the cloudy conditions.

2:47 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 5: All to play for at Headingley!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 5 of the 1st Test between England and India at Headingly as both sides chase an opening win today. India need 10 wickets to win the match while England need 350 more runs on the final day to get a thrilling win. Action begins at 3:30 PM IST.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :India vs EnglandEngland cricket teamIndia cricket teamTest CricketICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News