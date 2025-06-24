England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test, Day 5: Crawley-Duckett at crease; ENG eye quick runs

ENG vs IND, 1st Test 2025 LIVE Score UPDATES: As England and India begin the final day of the 1st Test today at Headingley, rain threatens to loom large over the proceedings, setting the stage for a tense finish. With England needing 350 runs and all 10 wickets intact, the hosts are expected to go for the win, similar to their famous chase against Australia in 2019.

Meanwhile, India will rely heavily on Jasprit Bumrah to provide early breakthroughs and aim to begin the five-match series with a statement victory. Skipper Shubman Gill and his side must capitalise on every opportunity, avoiding the lapses that cost them in the first innings.

ALSO READ: ENG vs IND 1st Test: Hourly weather report of Headingley, Leeds on June 24 The match hangs in the balance, and both teams have signaled their intent to push for a result. However, deteriorating weather conditions could complicate matters, making Day 5 at Headingley a challenging and unpredictable affair.

England 1st innings scorecard after Day 4: England 2nd Inning 21-0 (6 ov) CRR:3.50 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Zak Crawley Not out 12 25 2 0 48 Ben Duckett Not out 9 11 0 0 81.82 Extras 0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0) Total 21 (0 wkts, 6 Ov) Yet to Bat Ollie Pope,Joe Root,Harry Brook,Ben Stokes,Jamie Smith,Chris Woakes,Brydon Carse,Josh Tongue,Shoaib Bashir Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Jasprit Bumrah 3 0 9 0 0 0 3 Mohammed Siraj 2 1 9 0 0 0 4.5 Ravindra Jadeja 1 0 3 0 0 0 3

England vs India 1st Test Day 5 live telecast: The live telecast of the ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 5 will be available on the Sony Sports network.

England vs India 1st Test Day 5 live streaming: The live streaming of the ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 5 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.