England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Jaiswal-Rahul give India a steady start

Home
Latest
E-paper
Companies
Industry
Economy
Finance
Markets
Budget 2025
India News
Politics
External Affairs Defence Security
World News
Opinion
Technology
Immigration
Specials
Partner Content
Sports
Cricket
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Social Viral
Health
BS Decoded
Books
Education
Newsletters
Web Stories
BS at 50
Multimedia
Sudoku
Crossword
BS Apps
Management
Explore Business Standard
ENG vs IND 1st Test LIVE UPDATES: England will feel confident at Headingley, a venue that has brought them success in recent times.
4:18 PM
4:13 PM
4:09 PM
4:05 PM
4:00 PM
3:56 PM
3:52 PM
3:48 PM
3:44 PM
3:40 PM
3:35 PM
3:11 PM
3:06 PM
Team India playing 11: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur
3:01 PM
2:58 PM
2:57 PM
2:43 PM
2:41 PM
2:29 PM
Topics :England cricket teamIndia cricket teamTest CricketIndia vs EnglandICC World Test Championship
First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 2:25 PM IST