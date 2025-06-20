Home / Cricket / News / England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Jaiswal-Rahul give India a steady start
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Jaiswal-Rahul give India a steady start

ENG vs IND 1st Test LIVE UPDATES: England will feel confident at Headingley, a venue that has brought them success in recent times.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
ENG vs IND 1st Test
Live ENG vs IND 1st Test Updates

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 4:18 PM IST
4:18 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: 5 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 1lb 0 4 0; IND 32/0 after 11 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 23 (38), KL Rahul 8 (28)
 
Josh Tongue into the attack for England
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a hit towards back point. No run.
 
Ball 5 - He A brilliant half volley from him that goes for FOUR down the ground.
 
Ball 4 - Jaiswal swings and misses again wide of off stump.
 
Ball 3 - A single towards backward sq. leg. Leg byes.
 
Ball 2 - Rahul blocks the next one coming onto the stumps.
 
Ball 1 - Rahul hits the full toss towards the bowler. No run.

4:13 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: Jaiswal hit on the ribs!

Over Summary 0 1 0 0 0 0; IND 27/0 after 10 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 19 (35), KL Rahul 8 (25)
 
Carse continues the attack for England
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a hit on the ribs.
 
Ball 5 - A good defense by him straight towards the bowler.
 
Ball 4 - Another leave outside off stump
 
Ball 3 - Jaiswal with a swing and a miss. Appeal from England but a light one. 
 
Ball 2 - A flick this time towards backward sq. leg for a single.
 
Ball 1 - Rahul leaves the wide delivery outside off stump.

4:09 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: Another maiden by Woakes!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 0; IND 26/0 after 9 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 19 (31), KL Rahul 7 (23)
 
Woakes continues the attack for England
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a leave outside off stump again
 
Ball 5 - He blocks the next one towards back point. No run.
 
Ball 4 - Woakes goes onto the leg stump as Jaiswal blocks it well.
 
Ball 3 - Another good delivery but left by the opener.
 
Ball 2 - Woakes goes more wider as Jaiswal leaves it be.
 
Ball 1 - Jaiswal leaves the first delivery outside off stump.

4:05 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: Maiden over by Carse!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 0; IND 26/0 after 8 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 19 (24), KL Rahul 7 (23)
 
Carse continues the attack for England
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a leave.
 
Ball 5 - Dot ball
 
Ball 4 - A block on the next one coming inside this time.
 
Ball 3 - Rahul leaves the next one outside off as well.
 
Ball 2 - A block by Rahul on the next one. Ball coming onto the stumps this time.
 
Ball 1 - A leave on the outswinging delivery.

4:00 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: 3 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 2 1 0 0 0; IND 26/0 after 7 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 19 (24), KL Rahul 6 (17)
 
Woakes continues the attack for England
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with another block.
 
Ball 5 - The opener leaves the next one outside off stump.
 
Ball 4 - Jaiswal blocks the delivery towards long on.
 
Ball 3 - A single towards covers.
 
Ball 2 - A flick towards square for 2 runs.
 
Ball 1 - Rahul leaves the outside off stump delivery.

3:56 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: 8 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 4 0 4 0 0; IND 23/0 after 6 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 19 (22), KL Rahul 4 (14)
 
Carse continues the attack for England
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with an awkward block.
 
Ball 5 - He leaves the delivery zipping past close to the off stump.
 
Ball 4 - Another boundary towards back point as he finds the gap.
 
Ball 3 - A leave on the wide ball towards off stump.
 
Ball 2 - Jaiswal gets FOUR towards back point.
 
Ball 1 - Jaiswal blocks the first delivery coming onto him.

3:52 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: 1 run from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 0 1 0 0; IND 15/0 after 5 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 11 (16), KL Rahul 4 (14)
 
Woakes continues the attack for England
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a leave outside off stump
 
Ball 5 - KL blocks the next one coming onto the stumps.
 
Ball 4 - A single towards covers by him.
 
Ball 3 - A leave outside off stump again by the opener.
 
Ball 2 - A block towards square.
 
Ball 1 - Another leave by Jaiswal to begin with.

3:48 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: 4 runs from the over!

Over Summary 4 0 0 0 0 0; IND 14/0 after 4 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 10 (12), KL Rahul 4 (12)
 
Carse continues the attack for England
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a leave.
 
Ball 5 - A hit towards mid on but no run.
 
Ball 4 - An awkward hit onto the gloves for KL. No run.
 
Ball 3 - Carse bowling wide again followed by a leave by the opener.
 
Ball 2 - He leaves the next one outside off stump.
 
Ball 1 - Rahul gets FOUR on the first delivery.

3:44 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: Jaiswal at it!

Over Summary 0 0 0 2 4 0; IND 10/0 after 3 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 10 (11), KL Rahul 0 (6)
 
Woakes continues the attack for England
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a leave agian
 
Ball 5 - He drives it beautifully towards long on for a FOUR.
 
Ball 4 - Jaiswal hits it towards covers and gets 2 runs.
 
Ball 3 - He leaves the outside off stump delivery again.
 
Ball 2 - The ball hits him on the thigh pads but no appeal. No run.
 
Ball 1 - A swing and a miss by Jaiswal outside off stump.

3:40 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: Maiden over from Carse!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 0; IND 4/0 after 2 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 4 (6), KL Rahul 0 (6)
 
Brydon Carse continues the attack for England
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a leave.
 
Ball 5 - Carse bowling wide to KL now as he leaves the next one as well.
 
Ball 4 - A leave this time outside off stump.
 
Ball 3 - He tries to take a single with a flick towards backward sq. leg. No run.
 
Ball 2 - Another block on the inswinging delivery this time.
 
Ball 1 - Rahul locks his first delivery towards the bowler with the ball coming onto him.

3:35 PM

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: 4 runs from the 1st over!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 4; IND 4/0 after 1 over; Yashasvi Jaiswal 4 (6), KL Rahul 0 (0)
 
Chris Woakes begins the attack for England
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a boundary towards third man.
 
Ball 5 - Jaiswal not in a rush to hit the outside off stump delivery clearly.
 
Ball 4 - A nice leave again just outside off stump.
 
Ball 3 - Another leave by the opener outside off stump.
 
Ball 2 - He leaves the next one outside off stump this time.
 
Ball 1 - Jaiswal blocks the first delivery coming onto him.

3:11 PM

England vs India LIVE TOSS UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: Karun Nair back after 9 years!

Experienced Indian batter returns to Team India after 9 years as Karun Nair is included in the playing 11 for the 1st Test against England. He would be looking to do well today and start the series strongly.

3:06 PM

England vs India LIVE TOSS UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: Team India playing 11!

Team India playing 11: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur

3:01 PM

England vs India LIVE TOSS UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: Ben Stokes wins the toss!

England skipper Ben Stokes has won the toss and elected to bowl first in Headingley.

2:58 PM

England vs India LIVE TOSS UPDATES, 1st Test, Day 1: Toss to take place soon!

It is time for the toss as it could prove to be a vital one with the grass going to aid the bowlers early in the Test.
Topics :England cricket teamIndia cricket teamTest CricketIndia vs EnglandICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

