England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test: Rahul-Gill on crease for IND; First ball at 3:30 PM
Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
Day 4 of the 1st test between England and India will see Indian batters KL Rahul and skipper Shubman Gill come out to bat in what is expected to be a cold day at Headingley Stadium today and will try to extend India's lead in order present the Three Lions with a formidable target on the day.
Bumrah and co. helped India restrict England to 465 in the 1st innings and currently lead by 96 runsin the 2nd innings with Jaiswal (4) and Sai Sudharshan (30) departing early in the 2nd innings.
Earlier on day three of the first Test, Jasprit Bumrah’s exceptional five-wicket haul helped India claim a narrow six-run first innings lead, bowling out England for 465. Despite India's dominance early on, England’s tailenders, led by Chris Woakes (38 off 55), closed the gap significantly, punishing India’s one-dimensional pace attack, especially Prasidh Krishna, who conceded 128 runs in 20 overs.
Harry Brook was the standout performer for England, narrowly missing a century after being dismissed on 99. Dropped twice during his innings once on 46 by Rishabh Pant and again on 82 by Yashasvi Jaiswal—Brook made India pay with an aggressive knock, taking England to 327/5 by lunch. He was eventually undone by a short ball from Krishna.
India’s fielding continued to disappoint, with multiple dropped chances and questionable bowling choices by captain Shubman Gill, including the late introduction of Ravindra Jadeja and under-utilization of Shardul Thakur. Bumrah remained India's best bowler, finishing with figures of 5/83 in 24.4 overs, while other pacers struggled with consistency.
England's aggressive strokeplay, particularly from Brook and Woakes, kept the pressure on India, making the contest evenly poised going into the final innings of the match. The condition of the Dukes ball also emerged as a talking point during the session.
India 2nd innings scorecard after Day 3:
|India 2nd Innings
|90-2 (23.5 ov) CRR:3.78
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c JL Smith b B Carse
|4
|11
|1
|0
|36.36
|KL Rahul
|Not out
|47
|75
|7
|0
|62.67
|Sai Sudharsan
|c Z Crawley b B Stokes
|30
|48
|4
|0
|62.5
|Shubman Gill (C)
|Not out
|6
|10
|1
|0
|60
|Extras
|3 (b 0, Ib 1, w 1, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|90 (2 wkts, 23.5 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Rishabh Pant,Karun Nair,Ravindra Jadeja,Shardul Thakur,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj,Prasidh Krishna
|Fall of Wickets
|16-1(Yashasvi Jaiswal 3.1),82-2(Sai Sudharsan 20.5)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Chris Woakes
|6
|2
|18
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Brydon Carse
|5
|0
|27
|1
|0
|0
|5.4
|Josh Tongue
|5
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Shoaib Bashir
|2.5
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|3.88
|Ben Stokes
|5
|1
|18
|1
|0
|0
|3.6
England vs India 1st Test Day 4 live telecast: The live telecast of the ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 4 will be available on the Sony Sports network.
England vs India 1st Test Day 4 live streaming: The live streaming of the ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 4 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
3:30 PM
England vs India LIVE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 3: India lead by 96 runs
Over Summary: 1 1 0 1 0 0; India (2nd innings) 90/2 after 24 overs; Shubman Gill 6 (10), KL Rahul 47 (76)
Bashir continues the attack. He gives away 3 runs from the over.
3:27 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 4: Action underway
The day 4 action of first Test between India and England in Leeds is now underway.
3:25 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 4: Day preview
A chilly, overcast Monday morning greets us at Headingley, where the fourth day of this evenly poised Test gets underway. The atmosphere is a touch subdued with a smaller crowd early on, but that may well change given how delicately the match is balanced. India, having ended Day 3 at 90/2, will be reasonably pleased after surviving a tricky evening session. KL Rahul, unbeaten on 47, has looked in top touch and will be eyeing a significant knock. The pitch is expected to remain good for batting initially but could start showing signs of wear — with potential for variable bounce and turn as the day progresses. A crucial day of Test cricket lies ahead.
3:14 PM
2:59 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 4: Rain to play spoilsport today?
While it is an old and windy morning in Leeds, there hasn't been any rain over the stadium so far with the weather forecast predicting the chances of rain dropping to zero from 8 AM, just ahead of the match. Although no rainfall is forecast after 9 AM, patchy cloud cover throughout the day could still lead to unexpected showers, especially considering England’s famously unpredictable weather.
2:51 PM
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 4: KL-Gill to continue India's innings!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of the 1st Test between England and India at Headingley. Indian skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul will continue India's pursuit of setting a strong target on board for the Three Lions to chase. Action begins at 3:30 PM IST
Topics : India vs England England cricket team India cricket team Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 2:47 PM IST