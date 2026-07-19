England vs India 3rd ODI Playing 11, live time IST, live streaming

With the three-match ODI series locked at 1-1, India and England will take the field at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground for a winner-takes-all series finale.

While India will be desperate to bounce back after their 0-4 T20I series defeat and secure the ODI series, much of the spotlight will be on Rohit Sharma, whose lean run has intensified discussions over his future.

The BCCI has dismissed speculation that this could be Rohit's final international appearance, but the veteran opener will know that a defining knock at the Home of Cricket could silence the growing noise.

England, meanwhile, will look to build on their confidence after levelling the series in Cardiff, where Joe Root's masterclass guided them to victory. The hosts will also face a selection conundrum as they played an extra spinner in the second game, but London's conditions might force them to go with an extra pacer despite a successful result in the previous game.

Rohit seeks big knock Rohit's scores of 11 and 26 in the first two ODIs have left India wanting more from their senior-most batter. The veteran opener has struggled to find fluency against the moving ball, particularly on the two-paced Cardiff surface where he consumed nine successive dot balls before his dismissal. The pressure will be multiplied as he will need to score big to justify his place in the playing 11 despite the BCCI squashing his retirement rumours. Bowling coach Morne Morkel, however, backed the former captain to rediscover his touch, saying Rohit brings "calmness" to the batting order and has the experience to overcome difficult English conditions.

India will also hope captain Shubman Gill converts his starts into a match-winning hundred after looking in good touch throughout the series. Virat Kohli remains the batting mainstay despite missing out on a century in Cardiff, while Shreyas Iyer has impressed with his assured play against England's spinners. Kuldeep to return The visitors were dealt a blow with Washington Sundar ruled out because of a right hamstring injury. Sundar played a match-winning knock in the first ODI and has been clinical with the ball in recent times. His loss will leave India with a big gap, especially in the lower middle order.

Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey has been drafted into the squad in place of Sundar as a like-for-like replacement. However, Sundar's absence could also lead to Kuldeep Yadav finally returning to the playing 11 as an additional specialist spinner. Morkel wants partnerships and middle-over breakthroughs Morkel urged India's batters to respect the conditions at Lord's before playing their strokes, stressing that giving themselves an extra five to 10 deliveries could prove crucial on what can be a challenging surface. The former South Africa pacer also called for greater penetration during the middle overs with the ball despite praising India's pace attack for its effort in Cardiff. He felt Joe Root's unbeaten 99 underlined the importance of taking wickets during the middle phase rather than allowing established batters to dictate proceedings.

ALSO READ: Lord's ODI won't be Rohit Sharma's last, says BCCI's Devajit Saikia Morkel also looked beyond the ongoing series, saying his experience of South African conditions would help India prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be held in his home country. Root remains England's biggest weapon England's batting has largely revolved around Joe Root, who once again showcased his class with an unbeaten 99 in the second ODI to level the series. The former captain has looked the most composed batter on either side and India will need an early breakthrough to prevent another decisive contribution.

Harry Brook's side will also expect more from Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell, who are yet to produce substantial scores in the series. Jofra Archer, meanwhile, has emerged as England's biggest threat with the new ball, dismissing Kohli in Cardiff after troubling India's top order with his pace and bounce. Selection calls await hosts at Lord's England could rethink their bowling combination depending on the conditions at Lord's. They opted for an extra seamer in the second ODI by leaving out left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, but the experienced all-rounder remains in contention if the surface offers assistance to spin.

The hosts will once again rely on Archer to provide early breakthroughs, while Adil Rashid's battle against India's middle order could prove decisive in determining the outcome of the series. ENG vs IND 3rd ODI: Playing 11 England playing 11 (probable): Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue India playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah ENG vs IND: Head-to-head in ODIs Matches played: 112

England won: 45

India won: 62

No result: 3

Tie: 2 ENG vs IND 3rd ODI: Full squads England's full squad for the ODI series: Harry Brook (c), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, James Coles, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

India's full squad for the ODI series: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav England vs India 3rd ODI live toss time, telecast and streaming details When will the England vs India 3rd ODI be played? The third ODI between England and India will be played on Sunday, July 19. When will the toss for the England vs India 3rd ODI take place? The toss for the third ODI between England and India will take place at 3 pm IST.

At what time will the England vs India 3rd ODI start? The third ODI between England and India will begin at 3:30 pm IST. Where will the England vs India 3rd ODI be played? The third ODI between England and India will be played at Lord's in London. Where will the live telecast of the England vs India 3rd ODI be available in India? The live telecast of the England vs India 3rd ODI will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. Where will the live streaming of the England vs India 3rd ODI be available in India?