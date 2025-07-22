England vs India 4th Test Playing 11, live toss time, ENG vs IND streaming

As India prepares to step onto the turf at Old Trafford on Wednesday for the fourth Test, the stakes couldn’t be higher—and the challenges couldn’t be clearer. Plagued by injuries and with a history of winless outings at the storied venue, the visitors may be forced to deviate from their preferred playing XI template to stay alive in the series. On the other hand, hosts England announced their Playing 11 on Monday.

So far, the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has lived up to its billing, with England leading 2-1 and India chasing parity. But heading into the penultimate clash of the five-match series, the Gill-led squad is navigating a maze of uncertainties—primarily caused by the loss of Nitish Kumar Reddy, one of the three all-rounders India had banked on for balance.

Reddy ruled out, middle-order cushion lost Reddy’s series-ending knee injury has disrupted the structure India had settled into post the opening Test in Leeds. Alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, Reddy offered India batting depth till No. 8—an asset that could now be missing in Manchester. With no wins in nine previous Tests at Old Trafford—including four defeats and five draws—India must rethink its formula to break the jinx. Shardul Thakur, who featured in the Leeds Test, emerges as a likely replacement. However, while Thakur is capable of making useful contributions, he doesn't quite offer the same all-round value as Reddy. If picked, India will be hoping for a more impactful bowling display from him, especially since Reddy had delivered crucial breakthroughs at Lord’s.

England vs India 4th Test Playing 11 prediction India playing 11 (probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj England playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (wk), Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Chris Woakes A return to Leeds-style structure? ALSO READ: Preview: India's Playing 11 dilemma for 4th Test vs England in Manchester One of the options for India’s team management is to revert to the combination used at Headingley—a line-up with just one spinner, Jadeja, and a top six packed with specialist batters, including Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan. This structure provided batting depth but relied heavily on the frontline pacers to share the load.

That decision may once again hinge on the fitness of Akash Deep, who is still recovering from a groin strain. If he's unable to take the field, Anshul Kamboj or Prasidh Krishna could be called upon. Kamboj’s sharp form puts him in frame Kamboj, who impressed during the India A shadow tour of England, looked sharp during India’s first outdoor training session in Manchester. Known for his ability to extract seam movement—much like Akash Deep—Kamboj may be a tempting option for the conditions. Meanwhile, India will lean heavily on its two pace mainstays—Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj—both of whom are certain to start.

Gill’s batting and India’s response India’s only batting collapse of the series came at Lord’s, and the team will be eager to put that behind them. Shubman Gill, despite a modest outing in the third Test, remains India’s leading run-getter in the series with over 600 runs. His ability to bounce back with a big score could be critical if India hopes to push the series into a decider. England vs India Head-to-Head (Tests) Matches played: 139

England won: 53

India won: 36

Drawn: 50 India Squad for Test Series vs England: Captain: Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill Vice-captain: Rishabh Pant Other players:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Sai Sudharsan

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Karun Nair

Anshul Kamboj

Ravindra Jadeja

Dhruv Jurel (wk)

Washington Sundar

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Akash Deep

Arshdeep Singh

Kuldeep Yadav England Squad for Test Series vs India: Captain: Ben Stokes Other players: Liam Dawson

Jacob Bethell

Harry Brook

Brydon Carse

Sam Cook

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Jamie Overton

Ollie Pope

Joe Root

Jamie Smith (wk)

Josh Tongue

Chris Woakes

Jofra Archer India vs England 4th Test Playing 11, IND vs ENG live toss time, live streaming and telecast When will the India vs England 4th Test take place?

The fourth Test between India and England will begin on July 23. What is the venue of the England vs India 4th Test? Manchester's Old Trafford Stadium will host the ENG vs IND 4th Test match. At what time will the India vs England 4th Test begin? India vs England 4th Test will begin at 3:30 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). At what time will the India vs England live toss take place on July 23? The Live toss for the fourth Test between India's Shubman Gill and England's Ben Stokes will take place at 3 PM IST.