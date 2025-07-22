Home / Cricket / News / Kamboj belongs to same variety of pacers as Zaheer Khan and Bumrah: Ashwin

Kamboj belongs to same variety of pacers as Zaheer Khan and Bumrah: Ashwin

Kamboj was drafted into the Indian squad for the fourth Test against England in Manchester after injuries to all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy

Kamboj and Ashwin (L-R)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 1:45 PM IST
Former India off-spinner R Ashwin believes that the uncapped Anshul Kamboj belongs to the rare breed of fast bowlers like Zaheer Khan and Jasprit Bumrah who are not only skillful but have an understanding of plans that goes beyond just trying to "express themselves and enjoy the game".

Kamboj was drafted into the Indian squad for the fourth Test against England in Machester after injuries to all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, and the pace duo of Akash Deep, and Arshdeep Singh last week.

"The appreciable thing about Anshul is that he understands the plan. I have seen so many fast bowlers if you ask them about the plan, they just say they want to express themselves and enjoy the game," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

"But Anshul understands plans and also knows how to execute in the middle.It's not a trait many fast bowlers possess. Zaheer Khan was one of them. He was amazing.

"In recent times, Jassi (Bumrah) is one player who understands the plans and executes them to perfection. Anshul belongs to that variety. I'm not comparing skills because skills are a very different thing," he added.

The 24-year-old impressed in the lead-up to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, performing consistently for India A against the England Lions. Across four innings at Northampton and Canterbury, he picked up five wickets, showcasing late movement and bounce.

"He has a very good tappa (right length). I have seen that in the IPL. His wrist position is very good, and he delivers a very upright seam. He never leaves his tappa," he said.

"With Bumrah and Siraj there, if you are bringing in Anshul Kamboj into the playing XI, I'm telling you, it's a serious bowling."  "Serious bowling attack"  Ashwin feels Kamboj, who has been in "cracking form" will serve as the perfect foil to Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the fourth Test.

"If you are going to bring Anshul Kamboj into the XI, I am telling you this is a serious bowling attack."  He highlighted Kamboj's domestic exploits, which included a 10-wicket haul in an innings against Kerala last year in a Ranji Trophy match at Lahli.

"People will say that Anshul will play his first Test. He hasn't played in England, but he was there in the A tour. He has been in cracking form in first-class cricket. He is averaging around 13. He took 10 wickets in an innings," he said..

Ashwin added that Kamboj has the ability to bowl long spells, which will help in England.

"Anshul has a habit of bowling long spells. You need that in England. He will be a good foil for Bumrah and Siraj. Prasidh is an option, but I would go for Anshul. We were impressed with him. His wrist is really good," he said.

However, Ashwin said that the Indian team management will have to calm Kamboj's nerve should he make his debut.

"One thing the management will have to look after is calm Anshul's nerve," he said.

India are currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match series with the fourth Test slated to begin in Manchester on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

