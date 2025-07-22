Home / Cricket / News / Tri-series: New Zealand vs South Africa Playing 11, timing, live streaming

Tri-series: New Zealand vs South Africa Playing 11, timing, live streaming

Live streaming of the New Zealand vs South Africa T20 match in the Tri-Nation series will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 8:22 AM IST
As the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025 approaches its final stages, the fifth match between New Zealand and South Africa at Harare Sports Club on July 22 promises to be a high-stakes encounter. Both sides have displayed solid performances so far, setting the stage for a potentially series-defining clash.
 
New Zealand enter the fixture unbeaten, having secured convincing wins over both opponents. Against South Africa in their opening match, the Kiwis relied on a resilient century stand between Tim Robinson (75* off 57) and Bevon Jacobs (44* off 30), which helped post a competitive total of 173/5. Their bowlers, led by Jacob Duffy (3/20), ensured a 21-run win with a disciplined display.
 
The next outing against Zimbabwe proved less challenging. Matt Henry’s three-wicket haul stifled the hosts, restricting them to just 120/7. Devon Conway then guided New Zealand comfortably past the target with a composed 59* off 40 balls, underlining their dominance.
 
South Africa, on the other hand, have also notched up two strong wins, both against Zimbabwe. George Linde’s brilliant spell of 3/10 in the opening game paved the way for a five-wicket win. In the following match, Rubin Hermann’s explosive 63 off 36 and Dewald Brevis' support helped chase down Zimbabwe's total with ease. Rassie van der Dussen’s return to form with a fluent 52* adds depth to their batting unit.
 
The pitch at Harare has favored chasing sides, and both teams have shown comfort in chasing. The toss could therefore play a critical role in determining the strategy. With both New Zealand and South Africa in fine form, this clash could serve as a preview to the series final, potentially offering psychological advantage to the winner. 
 
New Zealand vs South Africa playing 11:
 
New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Adam Milne
 
South Africa playing 11 (probable): Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
 
New Zealand vs South Africa Head-to-Head in T20Is
 
Total matches played: 16
New Zealand won: 5
South Africa won: 11
No result: 0
 
New Zealand vs South Africa full squad
 
New Zealand squad: Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, William ORourke, Mitchell Hay, Tim Robinson, Zakary Foulkes
 
South Africa squad: Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen(c), Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka 

New Zealand vs South Africa T20 match live telecast and streaming details

When does the NZ vs SA T20 match take place?
The T20 tri-series encounter between New Zealand and South Africa will be played on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
 
What is the venue of the NZ vs SA T20 match?
The match will be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe.
 
At what time will the live toss for the NZ vs SA T20 match take place?
The toss for the NZ vs SA T20 match will take place at 4:00 PM IST.
 
At what time will the NZ vs SA T20 match begin?
The first ball of the NZ vs SA T20 match is scheduled for 4:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the NZ vs SA T20 match in India?
The live telecast for the NZ vs SA T20 match will not be available in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the NZ vs SA T20 match in India?
Live streaming of the NZ vs SA T20 match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Topics :New Zealand cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamT20 cricket

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 8:22 AM IST

