ENG W vs IND W 3rd ODI playing 11, toss time (IST), live streaming in India

Following a lacklustre performance at Lord’s, where injudicious shot selection let them down in challenging conditions, India have a tough challenge ahead as they take on a confident England side in the series-deciding third Women’s One-Day International (ODI) at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

Series levelled as Teams head into series decider

ALSO READ: Preview: India's Playing 11 dilemma for 4th Test vs England in Manchester India had begun the series on a high, securing a victory in the first ODI with a composed batting display to win by four wickets. However, rain-affected conditions in the second match in London exposed their frailties, as the visiting side faltered with both bat and ball, allowing England to level the series 1-1.

World Cup looms, raising stakes for both sides With the ICC Women’s World Cup just around the corner — set to begin on September 30 across venues in Sri Lanka and India — both teams view this series as critical preparation. Securing a series win would provide either side with momentum heading into the marquee 50-over tournament. Capsey released ahead of match; Amanjot likely to return for India Coming back to team dynamics for thrid ODI, Alice Capsey was released from the England squad on the eve of the match, allowing her to turn out for Surrey. With moisture expected on the surface, the hosts may consider adding an extra seamer to their line-up.

For India, Amanjot Kaur, who was rested for the Lord's ODI despite a strong showing in the series opener, is likely to return to the playing XI. The visitors may also opt for the experienced Radha Yadav over Sree Charani, given the conditions and balance. England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI Playing XI prediction India Women playing 11 (probables): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Goud England Women Playing 11 (probables): Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Em Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell ENG-W vs IND-W: Head-to-head in ODIs

Total matches: 78

England Women won: 41

India Women won: 35

No results: 2 ALSO READ: Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20 playing 11, live toss time, streaming Full squads of both the teams England Women ODI squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell India Women ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Goud, Sayali Satghare

Batting collapse hurt India in second ODI In the truncated 29-over contest, India managed only 143 for eight, primarily due to poor shot selection and a lack of adaptation to the conditions. Only Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma offered resistance, while the rest of the batting lineup struggled against England’s spinners, particularly Sophie Ecclestone, Em Arlott, and Linsey Smith. Bowling fails to back up batting efforts India’s bowling attack, expected to defend a modest total, faltered as England’s top order chased down the target comfortably with balls to spare. The bowlers failed to find early breakthroughs, putting no real pressure on the English batters.

Key players need to step up for the decider Heading into the all-important third ODI at Chester-le-Street, India need a more collective effort. While Mandhana and Deepti have been consistent, the team will hope for impactful contributions from captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pratika Rawal, and Harleen Deol. Lower-order resilience from Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma will also be key. ALSO READ: Cricket at Olympics: LA 2028 bows to India and subcontinent viewership On the bowling front, pacers will aim to provide early breakthroughs before the spinners take charge in the middle overs. England build Momentum, eye series win

England, buoyed by a dominant second ODI victory, now have the upper hand. Their spinners, led by the ever-reliable Ecclestone and supported by Arlott and Smith, will look to maintain their grip. Meanwhile, the likes of Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, and captain Nat Sciver-Brunt will seek solid outings with the bat. Tensions rise following on-field incident Tensions in the series flared in the second ODI when India appealed for “obstructing the field” against Tammy Beaumont. Jemimah Rodrigues had thrown the ball at the stumps, and India believed Beaumont had intentionally blocked it. The third umpire ruled "not out" after reviewing replays, leading to visible frustration in the Indian camp — adding extra spice to the final match.

England women vs India women Playing 11, ENG vs IND 3rd ODI Live streaming and telecast details When will the England Women vs India Women third ODI match be played? The third ODI between England Women and India Women will be played on Tuesday, July 22. Where will the third ODI between England Women and India Women be played? The third ODI match between England Women and India Women will be played at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. When will the toss for the third ODI match between England Women and India Women take place?

The toss for the third ODI match between England Women and India Women will take place at 5 PM IST. When will the England Women vs India Women match begin on July 22? The third ODI match between England Women and India Women will begin at 5:30 PM IST on July 22. Where to watch the live telecast of the third ODI match between England Women and India Women? The live telecast of the third ODI match between England Women and India Women will be available on Sony Sports Networks in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the third ODI match between England Women and India Women?