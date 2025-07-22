Home / Cricket / News / Delhi Premier League 2025 set for August 2 start, women's event from Aug 17

Delhi Premier League 2025 set for August 2 start, women's event from Aug 17

Each side will play a double round robin (two matches -- Home and Away) with three teams from their own group

DPL 2024
DPL 2025
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 1:37 PM IST
The second edition of the Delhi Premier League will begin with the men's competition on August 2 while the women's season will kick-start on August 17.

The men's final is scheduled for August 31 with a reserve day set aside on September 1.

The men's tournament has been split into two groups of four teams each.

Group A includes Outer Delhi Warriors, Central Delhi Kings, New Delhi Tigers, and North Delhi Strikers. While Group B comprises West Delhi Lions, East Delhi Riders, South Delhi Superstarz, and Purani Dilli 6.

Each side will play double round robin (two matches -- Home and Away) with three teams from their own group. This will be followed by single round robin with four teams from the other group making it a total of 10 games.

The top four teams will advance to the playoffs. The top two teams will face off in Qualifier 1, with the winner earning a direct spot in the final.

Meanwhile, the third and fourth-placed teams will compete in the Eliminator, where the loser would be knocked out. The winner of the Eliminator will then take on the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2.

The winner of that match will book the remaining spot in the final, setting up a showdown with the winner of Qualifier 1.

The women's competition, on the other hand, will run between August 17 to August 24 and will have four teams and a total of six matches will be played in a round-robin format.

The top two teams from the league stage will qualify for the finals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :T20 cricket

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

