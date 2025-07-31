Home / Cricket / News / England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 5th Test: Atkinson strikes early as Jaiswal departs on 2
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 5th Test: Atkinson strikes early as Jaiswal departs on 2

5th Test ENG vs IND | London weather Live Updates: The rain has subsided, and we are expected to have on on-time start for first session

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
3:51 PM

5th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: ENG deal early damage

Over Summary: N W 0 0 0 0 0; India (1st innings) 10/1 after 4 overs; Sai Sudharsan 0 (5), KL Rahul 7 (11)
 
Atkinson continues the attack for England. He gives away 1 runs from the over and takes the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal (2). 

3:45 PM

5th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 6 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 4 0 0 0 1 1; India (1st innings) 9/0 after 3 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 2 (7), KL Rahul 7 (11)
 
Woakes continues the attack for England. He gives away 6 runs from the over. 

3:41 PM

5th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run from the over!

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 1 0; India (1st innings) 3/0 after 2 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 (6), KL Rahul 1 (6)
 
Gus Atkinson comes in the strike for England. He gives away 1 runs from the over. 

3:35 PM

5th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: First over done

Over Summary: 0 1 1 0 0 0; India (1st innings) 2/0 after 1 over; Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 (5), KL Rahul 1 (1)
 
Chris Woakes to open the strike for England. He gives away 2 runs from the over. 

3:25 PM

5th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match underway

Players are out on the ground as the fifth Test between India and England at London is now underway. 

3:18 PM

5th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England playing 11 for the match

England playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (capt), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue

3:15 PM

5th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND's playing 11 for the match

India playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

3:05 PM

5th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: ENG win the toss

England have won the fifth toss in a row and have opted to bowl first. 

3:03 PM

5th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss underway

The captains are out in the middle as the toss for the fifth Test is now underway. 

3:02 PM

5th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Covers are off

The covers have come off again from the wickets. We might not be too far from the toss.

3:01 PM

5th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss delayed

The toss for the fifth Test between India and England have been delayed due to rain. New time for toss will be updated soon. Stay tuned. 

2:54 PM

5th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Covers are coming back

After a brief relief from rain it has started to pour down again as covers are coming back on wickets. 

2:54 PM

5th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Heaven for pacers

The Oval wickets have almost 8mm grass which means pacers will be getting significant help in the match and team winning the toss will be inclined to bowl first. 

2:48 PM

5th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Will Gill finally win the toss today?

Gill has lost 4 toss in a row in the series and will be finally looking to end the streak today. 

2:34 PM

5th Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: No rain at the moment

The weather has cleared at Oval as there is no rain as of moment which means we will have the toss on time as scheduled at 3 PM IST. 
First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

