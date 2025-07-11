England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 2: All eyes on Root and Lords pitch today
ENG vs IND 3rd Test full scorecard: Root is just one run away from reaching his 37th Test century as he and Ben Stokes set to resume England innings from 251-4 on Day 2 of Lords Test.
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
As Day 2 of the third Test between England and India begins at Lord’s, Joe Root stands just one run away from bringing up his 37th Test century. The Three Lions will resume their innings at 251 for 4, with Root and captain Ben Stokes at the crease.
Meanwhile, India will look to capitalise on the early morning conditions in their quest for quick wickets.
The Lord’s wicket is expected to favour the bowlers once again, much like it did on Day 1, which forced the hosts to temper their usual Bazball aggression.
India Sharpen Their Blades for a New-Ball Assault
When play resumes today, India will have the opportunity to strike again—this time with the second new ball in hand. It’s a moment they’ve been waiting for, a familiar opening on the battlefield where they’ve previously thrived.
Memories of Edgbaston Linger
At Edgbaston, India made full use of such crucial new-ball bursts, rattling the English top order and seizing control of the momentum. Now, under the skies of Lord’s, they’ll hope to summon that same energy—bowlers recharged, senses sharp, and conditions ripe for another ambush.
Stats to Watch After Day 1 of ENG vs IND 3rd Test
England’s shot selection on Day 1 (by percentage):
- Attacking: 29.4%
- Rotating strike: 30.6%
- Defending: 27.8%
- No shot offered: 12.2%
England’s shot type averages between June 2022 and this Test:
- Attacking: 44.7%
- Rotating: 16.6%
- Defending: 30.9%
- No shot offered: 7.8%
Combined attacking shot percentage for the 11 other Test teams in the same period: 32%
New ball analysis:
Just 2.5 overs have been bowled with the second new ball so far, but it is already swinging more—an average of 1.8 times per delivery—compared to the first new ball during the opening five overs of the day.England scorecard ahead of Day 2:
|England 1st Innings
|Batting
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|c †Pant b Nitish Kumar Reddy
|18
|43
|4
|0
|41.86
|Ben Duckett
|c †Pant b Nitish Kumar Reddy
|23
|40
|3
|0
|57.5
|Ollie Pope
|c sub (DC Jurel) b Jadeja
|44
|104
|4
|0
|42.3
|Joe Root
|not out
|99
|191
|9
|0
|51.83
|Harry Brook
|b Bumrah
|11
|20
|2
|0
|55
|Ben Stokes (c)
|not out
|39
|102
|3
|0
|38.23
|Extras
|(b 4, lb 11, nb 2) 17
|Total
|83 Ov (RR: 3.02) 251/4
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|WD
|Jasprit Bumrah
|18
|3
|35
|1
|1.94
|0
|Akash Deep
|17
|2
|75
|0
|4.41
|0
|Mohammed Siraj
|14
|5
|33
|0
|2.35
|0
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|14
|0
|46
|2
|3.28
|0
|Ravindra Jadeja
|10
|1
|26
|1
|2.6
|0
|Washington Sundar
|10
|1
|21
|0
|2.1
|0
India vs England 3rd Test Day 2: Live Telecast
Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for India’s tour of England 2025.
- Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will telecast Day 2 of IND vs ENG with English commentary.
- Sony Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary.
India vs England 3rd Test Day 2: Free Live Streaming
Fans can watch the live streaming of Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test on JioHotstar from 3:30 PM IST today.
Stay tuned for India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 live score and match updates here
3:11 PM
3rd Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Will Pant come out to bat for India?
The question around participation of Indian vice captain Rishabh Pant for the reminder of the match is still lingers as there has been no official announcement made by the team mangement.
2:55 PM
3rd Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of day 2 of England vs India third Test at Lord's. After a slow day of cricket on day 1, both teams will be looking for some fast-paced action today. England will try to get quick runs while India will be looking for early wickets, but who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
Topics : India vs England India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 2:56 PM IST