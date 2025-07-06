England vs India HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd Test: India thrash England by 336 runs to level series 1-1

Home
ENG vs IND HIGHLIGHTS: This is also India's first Test win against England at Edgbaston
9:52 PM
|England 2nd Innings (T: 608 runs)
|Batting
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|M
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Ben Duckett
|b Akash Deep
|25
|15
|8
|5
|0
|166.66
|Zak Crawley
|c sub (B Sai Sudharsan) b Mohammed Siraj
|0
|7
|25
|0
|0
|0
|Ollie Pope
|b Akash Deep
|24
|50
|87
|3
|0
|48
|Joe Root
|b Akash Deep
|6
|16
|29
|1
|0
|37.5
|Harry Brook
|lbw b Akash Deep
|23
|31
|49
|3
|0
|74.19
|Ben Stokes (c)
|lbw b Washington Sundar
|33
|73
|94
|6
|0
|45.2
|Jamie Smith †
|c Washington Sundar b Akash Deep
|88
|99
|145
|9
|4
|88.88
|Chris Woakes
|c Mohammed Siraj b Prasidh Krishna
|7
|32
|43
|1
|0
|21.87
|Brydon Carse
|c Shubman Gill b Akash Deep
|38
|48
|69
|5
|1
|79.16
|Josh Tongue
|c Mohammed Siraj b Jadeja
|2
|29
|29
|0
|0
|6.89
|Shoaib Bashir
|not out
|12
|12
|30
|1
|1
|100
|Extras
|13 (b 4, lb 4, nb 3, w 2)
|Total
|271; 68.1 Ov (RR: 3.97)
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|WD
|NB
|Akash Deep
|21.1
|2
|99
|6
|4.67
|0
|1
|Mohammed Siraj
|12
|3
|57
|1
|4.75
|1
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|14
|2
|39
|1
|2.78
|1
|1
|Ravindra Jadeja
|15
|4
|40
|1
|2.66
|0
|0
|Washington Sundar
|6
|2
|28
|1
|4.66
|0
|0
Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamTest CricketICC World Test ChampionshipEngland cricket team
First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 3:01 PM IST