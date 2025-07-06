Home / Cricket / News / England vs India HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd Test: India thrash England by 336 runs to level series 1-1
Live Blog

England vs India HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd Test: India thrash England by 336 runs to level series 1-1

ENG vs IND HIGHLIGHTS: This is also India's first Test win against England at Edgbaston

Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
Akash Deep vs England at Edgbaston
IND vs ENG 2nd Test day 5 highlights

Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 9:52 PM IST
9:52 PM

2nd Test Day 5 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England second innings scorecard

England 2nd Innings (T: 608 runs)
Batting Dismissal R B M 4s 6s SR
Ben Duckett b Akash Deep 25 15 8 5 0 166.66
Zak Crawley c sub (B Sai Sudharsan) b Mohammed Siraj 0 7 25 0 0 0
Ollie Pope b Akash Deep 24 50 87 3 0 48
Joe Root b Akash Deep 6 16 29 1 0 37.5
Harry Brook lbw b Akash Deep 23 31 49 3 0 74.19
Ben Stokes (c) lbw b Washington Sundar 33 73 94 6 0 45.2
Jamie Smith † c Washington Sundar b Akash Deep 88 99 145 9 4 88.88
Chris Woakes c Mohammed Siraj b Prasidh Krishna 7 32 43 1 0 21.87
Brydon Carse c Shubman Gill b Akash Deep 38 48 69 5 1 79.16
Josh Tongue c Mohammed Siraj b Jadeja 2 29 29 0 0 6.89
Shoaib Bashir not out 12 12 30 1 1 100
Extras 13 (b 4, lb 4, nb 3, w 2)
Total 271; 68.1 Ov (RR: 3.97)
Bowling O M R W ECON WD NB
Akash Deep 21.1 2 99 6 4.67 0 1
Mohammed Siraj 12 3 57 1 4.75 1 1
Prasidh Krishna 14 2 39 1 2.78 1 1
Ravindra Jadeja 15 4 40 1 2.66 0 0
Washington Sundar 6 2 28 1 4.66 0 0

9:42 PM

2nd Test Day 5 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India beat England

Over summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0 ; England (2nd innings) 271/9 after 68..1 overs overs; Shoaib Bashir 12 (12), Brydon Carse 38 (47)
 
India beat England by 336 runs to level the series 1-1
 
Akash Deep continues the attack and takes the final wicket of Crase to ned his spell with 6 wickets and handing India a memorable win.

9:39 PM

2nd Test Day 5 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England need 337 runs to win

Over summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0 ; England (2nd innings) 271/9 after 68 overs overs; Shoaib Bashir 12 (12), Brydon Carse 38 (47)
 
India need 1 wickets to win (Overs left today: 28)
 
Jadeja continues the attack. Maiden over.

9:37 PM

2nd Test Day 5 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England need 337 runs to win

Over summary: 0 0 4 0 N4 0 0 ; England (2nd innings) 271/9 after 67 overs overs; Shoaib Bashir 12 (6), Brydon Carse 38 (47)
 
India need 1 wickets to win (Overs left today: 29)
 
Akash Deep continues the attack. He gives away 9 runs from the over. 

9:32 PM

2nd Test Day 5 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England need 346 runs to win

Over summary: 0 1 0 0 2 0 ; England (2nd innings) 262/9 after 66 overs overs; Shoaib Bashir 12 (6), Brydon Carse 30 (40)
 
India need 1 wickets to win (Overs left today: 30)
 
Jadeja continues the attack. He gives away 3 runs from the over. 

9:27 PM

2nd Test Day 5 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England need 349 runs to win

Over summary: 0 0 0 0 3 6 ; England (2nd innings) 259/9 after 65 overs overs; Shoaib Bashir 10 (2), Brydon Carse 29 (38)
 
India need 1 wickets to win (Overs left today: 31)
 
Akash Deep back in attack the attack. He gives away 9 runs from the over

9:22 PM

2nd Test Day 5 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England need 358 runs to win

Over summary: 0 1 0 0 W 4 ; England (2nd innings) 250/9 after 64 overs overs; Shoaib Bashir 4 (1), Brydon Carse 26 (33)
 
India need 1 wickets to win (Overs left today: 32)
 
Jadeja continues the attack. He gives away 5 runs from the over and takes the wicket of Josh Tongue.

9:19 PM

2nd Test Day 5 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England need 363 runs to win

Over summary: 0 1 0 0 0 0 ; England (2nd innings) 245/8 after 63 overs overs; Josh Tongue 2 (26), Brydon Carse 25 (31)
 
India need 2 wickets to win (Overs left today: 33)
 
Siraj continues the attack. He gives away 1 run from the over.

9:13 PM

2nd Test Day 5 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England need 364 runs to win

Over summary: 0 2 0 0 0 0 ; England (2nd innings) 244/8 after 62 overs overs; Josh Tongue 2 (22), Brydon Carse 24 (29)
 
India need 2 wickets to win (Overs left today: 34)
 
Jadeja continues the attack. He gives away 4 runs from the over.

9:12 PM

2nd Test Day 5 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England need 366 runs to win

Over summary: 4 0 0 0 0 0 ; England (2nd innings) 242/8 after 61 overs overs; Josh Tongue 0 (8), Brydon Carse 24 (29)
 
India need 2 wickets to win (Overs left today: 35)
 
Siraj back in the the attack. He gives away 4 runs from the over.

9:05 PM

2nd Test Day 5 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England need 370 runs to win

Over summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0 ; England (2nd innings) 238/8 after 60 overs overs; Josh Tongue 0 (8), Brydon Carse 20 (23)
 
India need 2 wickets to win (Overs left today: 36)
 
Jadeja continues the attack. Maiden over.

9:03 PM

2nd Test Day 5 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England need 370 runs to win

Over summary: 0 0 6 0 0 0 ; England (2nd innings) 238/8 after 59 overs overs; Josh Tongue 0 (2), Brydon Carse 20 (23)
 
India need 2 wickets to win (Overs left today: 37)
 
Krishna continues the attack. He gives away 6 runs from the over.

9:02 PM

2nd Test Day 5 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England need 376 runs to win

Over summary: 0 4 1 0 0 ; England (2nd innings) 232/8 after 58 overs overs; Josh Tongue 0 (2), Brydon Carse 14 (17)
 
India need 2 wickets to win (Overs left today: 38)
 
Jadeja back the attack. He gives away 5 run from the over.

8:58 PM

2nd Test Day 5 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England need 381 runs to win

Over summary: 1 0 0 0 0 0; England (2nd innings) 227/8 after 57 overs overs; Josh Tongue 0 (2), Brydon Carse 9 (14)
 
India need 2 wickets to win (Overs left today: 39)
 
Krishna continues the attack. He gives away 1 run from the over.

8:53 PM

2nd Test Day 5 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England need 382 runs to win

Over summary: 3 6 6 W 0 0; England (2nd innings) 226/8 after 56 overs overs; Josh Tongue 0 (2), Brydon Carse 5 (12)
 
India need 2 wickets to win (Overs left today: 40)
 
Akash Deep continues the attack. He gives away 15 runs from the over and takes tthe wicket of Jamie Smith to complete his fifer.
First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News